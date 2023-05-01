LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 33RD

FINISH: 34TH

POINTS: 32ND

Noah Gragson was involved in a crash early on in the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway and finished in the 34th position.

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “I don’t know what happened. I tried to get to the top and search for clean air. It was a mistake on my part. The air was tricky in the back of the pack. It was tight and it got loose – I don’t know, I need to go back and look at it. It’s just been a disappointing year overall. I’m thankful for all of the guys’ efforts on our No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team, we’ll take our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy off to Kansas next week and move on from here.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 11TH

FINISH: 16TH

POINTS: 24TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It’s a good day for our No. 43 Allegiant Chevy, you know, we were kind of back and forth on the balance throughout the day just trying to get some stuff better, but we came a long way from where we were in practice. Obviously, we were pretty off there from when we unloaded, but we got quite a bit better, quite a bit closer, but we just needed to get the balance. We missed one run and kind of got mired back and lost a lap, so we couldn’t really come back from it that late in the race. We’ll take it, move on and learn from it, and take it to Kansas next week!”

