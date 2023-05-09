SPIRE MOTORSPORTS TEAMS UP WITH TD BANK FOR COCA-COLA 600 AT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CONCORD, N.C. (May 9, 2023) – Spire Motorsports announced today it will join TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, to promote the opening of six TD Bank retail banking locations in the greater Charlotte (N.C.) area, including branding on Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. and provides a full array of financial products and services to consumers and businesses throughout its Maine-to-Florida footprint. The bank will open its first Charlotte store on Friday, May 12, at 6611 Carmel Road with a two-day community celebration featuring a guest appearance by LaJoie and the No. 7 car beginning at 9 a.m.

“NASCAR is a huge part of the community here in Charlotte,” said Hugh Allen, Regional President of the Mid-South Metro, TD Bank. “What better way to celebrate our first retail location than by teaming up with Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie for the iconic Coca-Cola 600. We’re excited to introduce our unexpectedly human brand to the Charlotte area and look forward to seeing some TD Green on the racetrack later this month.”

LaJoie has logged nine previous NCS starts at the legendary 1.5-mile Concord, N.C., oval and earned a venue/race-best 12th-place finish in the 2019 running of NASCAR’s longest race.

“The Coca-Cola 600 is a crown jewel on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule each season,” said LaJoie. “Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a piece of Americana like no other. From the moment you step onto the property, you can feel the patriotism. Honoring American heroes who have sacrificed their lives for this country is the recurring theme of the race, and it feels more impactful every year. I can’t think of a better way to introduce TD Bank to NASCAR and to Charlotte. I’m thrilled to show off our Spire Motorsports Chevy Camaro and meet staff, customers, and race fans as we jump start the program at the new TD Bank store on May 12.”

The Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, May 28 beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 14th of 36 races on the 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank® …

TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.



TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol “TD”. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillon. The team also fields NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.