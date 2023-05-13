Carson Hocevar – Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 18th | Finish: 5th | Points Standings: 12th

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “It was clear that we had the fastest truck tonight, we just had too many mistakes. I think if the pit-gun malfunction didn’t happen, we’d be in a different place right now. It was so cool to wheel this Worldwide Express Dale Jarrett throwback scheme at this place. It’s a track I have loads on confidence at and I’m glad to give them a good run.”

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar had an up and down day in his No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. From working his way into the top-ten late in the first stage, to getting spun around by another competitor with 34 laps to go, Hocevar was on a mission Friday night.

Although he qualified 18th, Hocevar quickly made his way into the top-ten by lap 19 and continued to climb throughout the 45-lap stage. The caution-free Stage One would allow Hocevar to pass a few more cars and collect stage points with a 6th-place finish in the first stage.

The second stage was much-like the first; caution-free. Hocevar was able to sneak into the top-five during this stage and finish 4th in the segment– collecting much-needed stage points.

A pit-gun malfunction under the pit stop during the stage break forced the No. 42 team to start mid-pack to begin the third and final stage. Hocevar was able to weave his way through the field until another competitor spun him around with 34 laps to go. Fortunately for the Michigan-driver, Hocevar was able to rally and make passes in the final run to collect another top-five and move up to 12th in the driver’s championship standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.