Ross Chastain – Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 16th | Finish: 13th | Owner’s Points Standings: 14th

Race Recap: Friday night was an off-night for the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado with Ross Chastain. Although he was the fastest of the Niece Motorsports trucks in qualifying, Chastain ran steady inside the top-15 for most of the night.

At times, Chastain was able to ride in the top-ten but was never able to stay there for long periods of time. The watermelon farmer finished 15th and 12th in Stage One and Stage Two, respectively.

The 147-lap race on Friday night was tame for the most-part. But, the final stage is where the action picked up and Chastain was able to avoid carnage to keep his machine in one piece. In the end, Chastain would finish 13th and advance the No. 41 to 14th in the owner’s championship standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.