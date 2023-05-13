Lawless Alan – Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California)

Start: 30th | Finish: 30th | Points Standings: 26th

Alan On Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “We had a rocky start to our day but were able to make big gains on it throughout the day. I’m proud of Wally Rogers and this AUTOParkit team for giving me something to work with at the end of the race. It’s an unfortunate ending with the spin and hate that it ended like that after fighting to get back on the lead lap.”

Race Recap: The track “Too Tough to Tame” lived up to its name Friday night for Lawless Alan. From his 30th-place starting position, Alan went a lap-down midway through the event and was able to fight back for the free pass in Stage Three. Unfortunately, a spin with just 20 laps to go halted Alan’s climb through the field and ended his day.

Alan would finish 30th in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 and remain in 26th in the driver’s championship standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.