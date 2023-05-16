Lawless Alan – Tyson 250 Race Advance

Tyson 250 | North Wilkesboro Speedway (250 Laps / 156.2 Miles)

Saturday, May 20 | North Wilkesboro, North Carolina | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Darlington Recap: With a paint scheme honoring the late Adam Petty, Lawless Alan entered Darlington Raceway with a lot of eyes on his No. 45 team. Alan, who was 20th in practice, qualified 30th to begin the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Unfortunately, Alan went a lap down midway through the 147-lap race, but was able to earn a lap back. Unfortunately, Alan was involved in a late-race incident, which took the No. 45 out of contention. In the end, Alan finished 30th and remained 26th in the driver point standings.

Alan on Last Race at Darlington Raceway: “Friday night showed that our team was able to fight. We were able to work on the handling of my AUTOParkit Chevrolet all night and I felt it was in the right place near the end. It’s really unfortunate the way that the race ended, but we have to put that behind us and focus on North Wilkesboro up next.”

Alan on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “To be a part of history this weekend at North Wilkesboro will be special. The track is going to be very abrasive, so tire conservation is going to be very important. The renovations to this place look awesome and I can’t wait to be one of the few people that have gotten to race at this venue.”

Public Appearances: You can catch Lawless Alan at the Chevrolet display in the fan Midway on Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications..

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com