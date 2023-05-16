Carson Hocevar – Tyson 250 Race Advance

Tyson 250 | North Wilkesboro Speedway (250 Laps / 156.2 Miles)

Saturday, May 20 | North Wilkesboro, North Carolina | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Darlington Recap: Carson Hocevar was the driver to watch Friday night at Darlington Raceway. From his 18th-place starting position, Hocevar quickly made his way into the top-10 and eventually the top-five. The Michigan-born driver secured stage points in both stages and finished inside the top-10 when the checkered flag flew. Hocevar was able to jump four spots in the driver point standings to 12th, as the Series heads to North Wilkesboro.

Hocevar on Last Race at Darlington Raceway: “It’s safe to say we were bad-fast in Darlington. We went from the back to the front three times throughout the race and that says something about this Worldwide Express team. Darlington was one we were all looking forward to and I’m happy that we had a very good points day to move up in the standings.”

Hocevar at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Carson Hocevar was one of the three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers to take part in a Goodyear tire test in March, which makes him one of only drivers that will have turned laps at the historic track.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I was one of the few drivers that has seen this track in a truck because of the test earlier this season. This is a track that I’ve had marked on the calendar since it was announced, so I’m excited for the opportunity to race at this track on its original surface. I’ll be racing late models on the track this week to have a little fun while preparing for the big show this weekend.”

Public Appearances: You can catch Carson Hocevar at the Chevrolet display in the fan Midway on Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.