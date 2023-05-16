SUCCESSFUL OPENER FOR MBS MOTORSPORTS IN PINTY’S SERIES

(May 16, 2023) Driver Daniel Bois was behind the wheel as the #31 Sierra Excavating/A&G, The Road Cleaners Chevrolet at the season opening event for the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past Saturday at Sunset Speedway near Innisfil, Ontario. The team chose to compete in this event to gain some much-needed experience for their oval track program. Even with the challenges and obstacles faced, the was a great success.

With only an hour of practice, Bois wanted as many laps in the #31 MBS Chevrolet as possible to refine his technique. He improved throughout the session and qualified in the 14th. Starting spot.

During the 250-lap feature event on the 1/3-mile oval Bois was again working hard to improve his form in the #31 MBS Chevrolet. With every lap raced he gained valuable insight into the techniques necessary for success on short ovals. In addition, Bois learned something about navigating an ill handling racecar as the #31 had some front suspension issues.

When the checkered flag waved Bois crossed the finish line in 14th position, exactly where he began the day. Certainly not as high a finishing result as they would have liked, but overall, the team is happy with the car’s performance and now have a notebook of knowledge that will benefit them in the future.

Quote:

“We had several things we wanted to accomplish today and the first was to run the whole race. We needed to ensure our engine program was solid and the car ran very well”.

“The handling issue was the sway bar hitting the track, so we’ll go to work and sort through what needs to adjusted there”.

“I personally learned so much running this race, it’s only my second Pinty’s oval race and getting to the other drivers while working on my own race craft is really important, a lot of good things there today”.

“Looking at the big picture, our engine ran strong all day, we’ve got some handling issues to sort out, but the car came home with just some minor body damage, certainly nothing unusual for a tight oval. And we gained a lot of good information about our oval program”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

Next up:

Daniel Bois and the #31 MBS Motorsports team take to the famed road course at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for round two of the season on Sunday May 21st as the feature race in the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest.

TV & Live Streaming

The NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 will air on TSN Sunday May 21st at 4PM Eastern and on RDS2 Sunday June 11th at 1:30PM Eastern. All races are streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty's Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

About MBS Motorsports

Owned by Jeff Murphy and Dominic Scrivo with driver Daniel Bois, the team will compete in select events in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2023. Jeff Murphy is an executive with Celestica. Dominic Scrivo is the owner of Sierra Excavating Enterprises. Driver of the #31 Chevrolet Daniel Bois is a high-performance driving instructor.