All-Star Race weekend schedule and format

NASCAR returns to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996 to host the All-Star Race where 24 drivers will compete on the 0.625-mile track. The speedway joins an elite group as the fifth different track to host the exhibition race.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner in what will be the 39th running of the All-Star Race.

There are 21 drivers who have already earned their spot in the All-Star Race by winning a race in 2022 or 2023 along with past winners of the All-Star Race and past Cup Series champions who currently competing full-time in the series.

Those drivers include Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.

Sunday’s Open will precede the All-Star Race and determine the rest of the field. The top two finishers and the fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race for a total of 24 drivers.

There are 16 competitors who will compete in the Open including AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Josh Berry, Josh Bilicki, Harrison Burton, Ty Dillon, Ty Gibbs, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece, Chandler Smith and J.J. Yeley.

The starting lineups for the two heat races on Saturday and the All-Star Open on Sunday will be determined by the Pit Crew Challenge on Friday – the faster the pit stop, the higher starting position for the team. The fastest pit crew team will also receive a $100,000 bonus

Saturday’s heat races will feature the 21 drivers already locked into the All-Star Race and will set their starting positions. There will be two 60-lap heat races with Heat 1 setting the inside row and Heat 2 setting the outside row.

Saturday afternoon preceding the All-Star heat races, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will take to the track to compete in the Tyson 250.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

Friday, May 19

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

4 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5:45 p.m.: Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge)

Saturday, May 20

10:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Tyson 250

156.25 miles (250 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 70, Lap 140, Final Stage ends on Lap 250

Fox/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $696,922

7:20 p.m.: All-Star Heat Race 1

8:15 p.m.: All-Star Heat Race 2

Sunday, May 21

5:10 p.m.: Driver Intros for All-Star Open

5:30 p.m.: All-Star Open – 62.5 miles/100 Laps

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $664,600