Kris Wright NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Tyson 250

Date: Saturday, May 20

Venue: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Track Description: 0.625 mile(s)

Race: 250 laps / 156.2 miles

Return to North Wilkesboro … After a remarkable 27-year hiatus, the North Wilkesboro Speedway is making a triumphant return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) schedule as part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary. The historic short track, nestled in the heart of North Carolina’s moonshine country, will host the highly anticipated Tyson 250 on Saturday, May 20, bringing NASCAR back to its roots.

This weekend marks Kris Wright’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, located in the western part of North Carolina in Wilkes County. Short Track Stats: Kris Wright, 28-years old, has already showcased his skills on short tracks with six starts on tracks measuring less than one mile in length in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

He has also made two appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on similar tracks.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I am excited to make history this weekend at the revived North Wilkesboro Speedway. After our strong run at the Martinsville Speedway, the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 team is confident for North Wilkesboro. “This All-Star weekend will be electric.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 433 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

Catch the Action … The Tyson 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway will be televised on FOX on Saturday, May 20,starting at 1:00 p.m. (ET) with NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Fans can also tune in to the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for live coverage at 1:00 p.m. (ET). Additionally, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions at the North Wilkesboro Speedway will air on FS1 on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.