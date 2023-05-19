Young’s Motorsports North Wilkesboro Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway | Tyson 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: 21st

2023 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Settling In: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Tyson 250 at the famed North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports this season after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

Glad You Are Here: For the seventh time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

Return to North Wilkesboro: After a remarkable 27-year hiatus, the North Wilkesboro Speedway is making a triumphant return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) schedule as part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary. The historic short track, nestled in the heart of North Carolina’s moonshine country, will host the highly anticipated Tyson 250 on Saturday, May 20, bringing NASCAR back to its roots.

This weekend marks Kris Wright’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, located in the western part of North Carolina in Wilkes County.

Short Track Stats: Kris Wright, 28, has already showcased his skills on short tracks with six starts on courses measuring less than one mile in length in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

He has also made two appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on similar tracks.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief in his 113th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 112 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

Saturday will be his first tango with North Wilkesboro Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the North Wilkesboro Speedway: The Mooresville, N.C.-based team will make its first Truck Series start at the 0.625-mile short track during the 10th Truck Series race of the season on May 20th.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 433 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, KrisWrightMotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I am excited to make history this weekend at the revived North Wilkesboro Speedway. After our strong run at the Martinsville Speedway, the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 team is confident for North Wilkesboro.

“This All-Star weekend will be electric.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Latitude Aero

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

2023 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades new territory this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the 10th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 150: This weekend at North Wilkesboro, Boyd will make his 150th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 96th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Latitude Aero as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Latitude Aero, based in Greensboro, NC, specializes in the refurbishment of airplane seats.

Since 2015, the award-winning FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station has successfully delivered over 82,000 seats with a 100% on-time performance and quality acceptance, earning a reputation for excellence within the aviation industry.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series North Wilkesboro Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tyson 250 will mark Boyd’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the historic North Carolina race track.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Tracks Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track; Boyd has made 15 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.4.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 96 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.9.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Latitude Aero Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Saturday will be his first tango with North Wilkesboro Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I am looking forward to being a part of a historic weekend for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway. I am even grateful to have a new partner like Latitude Aero along for the journey.

“We are confident we can have a successful weekend with our Latitude Aero Chevrolet Silverado that can give us some strong momentum heading into Charlotte race week.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt

Primary Partner(s): Race Face Digital

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: 25th

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

He’s Back!: This weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back

Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt as the driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023.

Honeycutt had an impressive showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, where he qualified on speed in 24th position and fought throughout the 158-lap race for a lead-lap 10th-place finish.

The result was a season-best for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 19 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Kaden started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas.

In 2016 he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017 he advanced to the INEX Pro Series where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown.

2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series that included the 2017 Pro Truck, Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.

From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series, as well as competing in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories, while also continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes.

This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program, while also competing in select CARS Tour events.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Honeycutt welcome Race Face Digital as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Race Face Digital (RFD) is a community for race fans and collectors to collect, buy, sell and trade digital collectible racing cards.

RFD is designed to give all grassroots racers in all series a chance to promote their brand and connect with fans in the digital world all at an affordable price.

Fans and collectors will be able to collect, sell and trade digital cards all while supporting your favorite drivers and teams.

And Fan Enrollment is always free!

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering North Wilkesboro, Honeycutt has 15 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing.

In 2023 alone, Honeycutt has delivered two top-10 finishes in six starts.

Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 20.3.

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series North Wilkesboro Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tyson 250 will mark Honeycutt’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the historic North Carolina race track.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 20 Race Face Digital Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will be crew chief in his 105th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 104 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

Saturday will be his first tango with North Wilkesboro Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaden Honeycutt, please like him on Facebook (Kaden Honeycutt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (kadenhoneycutt10) and Twitter (@KadenWHoneycutt).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote:

On North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I can’t say how excited I am to run at this historic race track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Having experience last year in the Cars Tour will definitely help me going into this weekend.

“The great run at Darlington we had only gives me a lot of confidence for North Wilkesboro and maybe we can race to another top-10. Thank you to Tony Valento and Race Face Digital for coming on board this weekend to make it happen.

“Thank you also to all my supporters along this crazy journey!”

Race Information:

The Tyson 250 (250 laps | 156.25 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 19 from 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying kicks off race day on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).