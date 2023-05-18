Daniel Dye – North Wilkesboro Preview

PREVIEW: North Wilkesboro

Saturday, May 20 | 1:30 PM ET | FOX – MRN – SiriusXM

Race Day: FOX – Noon ET – To feature Daniel at WWE

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats

Starts: 9; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Kansas I); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th

Chassis History

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 335 at North Wilkesboro. The chassis has a best finish of third place which was posted by Sheldon Creed in 2021, and last competed at Martinsville Speedway in April, where Daniel finished 31st after a late-race spin.

Rookie of the Year

Dye’s 19th place finish at Darlington Raceway was the third best result of the contenders vying for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. The driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet remains fourth in rookie standings, 93 points behind leader Nick Sanchez and 24 points behind teammate Rajah Caruth in third.

Daniel Dye Quote

Last year, you were able to race a Super Late Model around North Wilkesboro when the track was revived. How can you take that experience and translate it to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend?

“It definitely doesn’t hurt that we ran a Super Late Model there last year! I wasn’t able to get the finish that we were hoping for, but to be able to feel the surface and get a general sense on the grip that this track has was a good thing. I’m looking forward to our first primary race with Champion Container on our No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet this weekend; the truck looks great and I’m thankful to have their support in front of a large viewing audience in person and on FOX.”

Champion Container

Founded in 1968, Champion Container has evolved into the premier general line packaging container distributor in the Northeast. From our seven strategically based locations we provide packaging container solutions to our valued domestic and international customers.

We serve a diverse customer base in the chemical, flavors and fragrances, paint, cosmetic, food, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries. Small, medium, and Fortune 500 companies rely on Champion to deliver quality and service at a competitive price. Our strength, “just in time” shipments, is the value added provided through our own fleet of trucks and significant investment in inventory.

Our knowledgeable sales representatives and customer service associates have the expertise required to provide packaging guidance and solutions for the most unique and demanding projects. Companies rely on us to be their technical source in the ever-changing packaging container landscape. For more information, please visit www.championcontainer.com.