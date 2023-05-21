Lawless Alan – Tyson 250 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California)

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsports | Instagram: @NieceMotorsport | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Driver: Twitter: @lawlessalan25 | Instagram: @lawless_alan | Facebook: /LawlessAlanRacing | Web: www.lawlessalanracing.com

Start: 22nd | Finish: 19th | Points Standings: 26th

Alan On Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro: “I think our AUTOChargit team did a great job at getting through the race drama-free. I think once I had more laps under my belt, I was able to build up the confidence and grow tremendously from the start of practice to now. Overall, it’s a good finish for our team and puts us where we need to be going into Charlotte next week.”

Race Recap: When practice began on Friday, Lawless Alan saw himself in 34th on the speed charts. But, the California-born driver continued to improve throughout the weekend with a 22nd-place starting position and a 19th-place finish in the Tyson 250.

The No. 45 team ran steady inside the top-25 for a majority of the first stage while various strategies opened up with cautions. Alan took advantage of these yellows to get tires on lap 28 and advance his position but a late caution in the stage would halt them in their track. He would visit pit road for a second time at the end of the stage and finish 24th in Stage One.

The second stage was relatively quiet for Alan as he would go a lap-down midway through the stage but return to the lead-lap in Stage Three. The No. 45 team would would go on to finish 27th in Stage Two.

When the final stage began, so did the chaos as there were six cautions in the final segment of the race. But, these cautions would allow Alan to advance his position, return to the lead-lap, and move up to 19th before the checkered-flag flew Saturday afternoon.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.