Carson Hocevar – Tyson 250 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Start: 2nd | Finish: 4th | Points Standings: 11th

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I think it’s incredible that NASCAR came back to this venue and the green flag racing was a lot of fun. I wish we would’ve gotten more long-runs late in the race because I think we had something for [Kyle] Larson. But, we led laps, almost qualified on pole, and were one of the best trucks here, so that says big things about our Worldwide Express team this season.”

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar started off the weekend by setting the fastest lap in practice and followed it up with a second-place run in qualifying. After running both the ASA Super Late Model and CARS Tour Pro Late Model races at North Wilkesboro earlier in the week, Hocevar had some of the most laps at the historic track.

When the green flag waved to begin the Tyson 250, Hocevar fell in line behind pole-sitter, Corey Heim, and rode there before he took the lead on lap 44. A late caution in Stage One would create various strategy calls throughout the field and Phil Gould directed the No. 42 down pit road for tires, resulting in the fifth-place finish in the stage.

Stage Two created a very similar scenario with another late yellow flag flying while Hocevar runs inside the top-five. But, Hocevar would use the outside line on the restart to secure a second-place finish in the second stage.

The final stage created carnage throughout the field as six cautions were thrown in the final 110 laps of the race. Ultimately, Hocevar would finish 4th at North Wilkesboro Speedway, his second top-five in as many weeks.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.