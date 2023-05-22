Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Team Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith hops back in the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 this Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

It will be a one-day event for the team. The Speedco Ford F-150 will make its first laps during practice at 1:35 p.m. with qualifying following. The 200-mile race is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. that evening on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After finishing 32nd at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Smith and the Speedco F-150 reunite to take on 134 laps at CMS. Smith finished fifth in last year’s event. This year, Smith and the No. 38 team already have a win in the Speedco colors after holding off Kyle Busch at the Circuit of the Americas.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We hope to have a fast Speedco Ford this weekend. We are working day and night getting this F-150 ready for Charlotte. We are in the middle of this five-week stretch of races and you cannot let off the gas.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“I am looking forward to Friday. I really like Charlotte. I also like having Speedco on the side of our No. 38. We have a lot of success with them.”

