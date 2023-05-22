LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 24TH

FINISH: 23RD

POINTS: 32ND

Noah Gragson Post-Race Quote: “I’m really proud of this team for the effort they put in to get us back out there tonight. Wrecking in the “Open” was tough on everyone. We won the fan vote, which was incredible, and advanced us into the All-Star Race. I’m so thankful for the fans. The car had a lot of damage but it was so cool to see both the No. 42 and No. 43 teams working together and thrashing to get us back out there for the race. The handling of the car was hard to chase during the race. What an effort tonight by our No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet team. This experience at North Wilkesboro Speedway was so special, I wish we ran better, but I’m just so honored to be part of this team.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 STP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 21ST

FINISH: 8TH

POINTS: 25TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: “Solid day at the NASCAR All-Star race for starting in the back of the field. Bringing the car home eighth with the No. 43 STP Chevrolet was a good finish for us. We can probably apply what we learned over the weekend at North Wilkesboro to some upcoming short track racing. At least we were in the ballpark tonight.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

