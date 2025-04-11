TURN5 PRESENTS THE DRIVEN TO SERVE MUSCLE CAR, JEEP & TRUCK SHOW BENEFITING TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION

The Largest Combined Muscle Car, Jeep & Truck Show in America Returns to Maple Grove Raceway Saturday, April 26th

Philadelphia, PA – March X, 2025 – Turn5, a leading provider of aftermarket automotive parts, is proud to present the Driven to Serve Muscle Car, Jeep & Truck Show, an action-packed event benefiting Travis Manion Foundation (TMF). Taking place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Maple Grove Raceway, this high-octane event brings together automotive enthusiasts and the veteran community for a day of horsepower, camaraderie, and philanthropy.

Now in its 15th year, the Driven to Serve Muscle Car, Jeep & Truck Show has grown into the largest combined Muscle Car, Jeep & Truck Show in America, drawing over 1,000 modded vehicles and thousands of spectators. The event features a Monster Truck Car Crush, racing, raffles, a dedicated kids’ area, and exclusive VIP experiences.

Proceeds from the event will support Travis Manion Foundation, one of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations. TMF unites and strengthens communities by training, developing, and highlighting the role models that lead them. Through programming, training opportunities, and events designed to empower veterans and families of the fallen, TMF inspires our nation’s heroes to pass on their values to their community and the next generation. To date, the event has raised over $500,000 for various charities, with 2025 marking the first year of partnership with TMF.

“Driven to Serve is more than just a car show—it’s a powerful gathering of automotive enthusiasts whose attendance will directly benefit military communities, uniting to make a significant impact,” said Steve Voudouris, CEO & Co-Founder at Turn5. “We’re honored to support Travis Manion Foundation and their mission to inspire and empower veterans and family members of fallen heroes”

One of the event’s most anticipated moments is the Military Dream Build Giveaway, where Turn5 will reveal a fully modded vehicle for a deserving veteran. Selected through a special nomination process, the veteran’s dream ride will be revealed live on April 26.

Military members, veterans, and their families receive FREE admission. Spectator tickets are $10, standard vehicle registration is $25, and VIP vehicle registration is $65, which includes premium parking and event perks. Car enthusiasts and supporters can register their vehicles or purchase tickets online by clicking HERE.

ABOUT TURN5 INC.

Turn5 is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in aftermarket automotive parts and accessories. With a strong connection to the military and veteran community, Turn5 is committed to giving back through initiatives like the Driven to Serve Muscle Car, Jeep & Truck Show.

ABOUT TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION

Travis Manion Foundation empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. Named in honor of 1st Lt. Travis Manion, and guided by the mantra of “If Not Me, Then Who?”, TMF allows veterans and family members of fallen heroes to create legacies of service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive by serving as character role models to youth. Learn more at www.travismanion.org.