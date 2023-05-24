JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 1 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 12:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer is set to make his second start at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend coming off a hard-fought eighth-place finish at Darlington Raceway.

Mayer earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at this race last season and finished with a strong third-place effort.

In 15 NXS starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, the 19-year-old has tallied three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

The Franklin, Wis. native currently sits 10th in the NXS championship point standings, 115 markers behind the leader.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

Josh Berry enters this week as the defending race winner on the Charlotte oval. Berry led 89 laps after a tense battle with teammate Justin Allgaier to earn the victory.

Last year’s victory came in Berry’s second start on the 1.5- mile oval and represented JRM’s first win at its home track.

In five starts on tracks measuring 1-1.5 miles this season in the NXS, Berry has a pair of top-five finishes and five top-10 results. His best finish (second) came at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Tennessee native is fourth in series points after 11 races, 57 off the lead.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Bali Blinds & Shades Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made nine starts at Charlotte and has recorded three top-10 finishes, with a best of seventh coming during the 2016 season.

In 122 starts on tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded four wins, 18 top fives and 54 top 10s, along with six pole awards.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has been atop the pit box for 10 races at Charlotte and has put together five top fives and seven top 10s, with a best finish of second coming during the 2019 season.

Jones currently sits 14th in the series standings, 43 points below the playoff cutline with 15 races remaining in the regular season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Unilever Military DeCA RCPT Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier has scored a best finish of second in the NXS at Charlotte, coming in this event in 2019.

Last season, Allgaier dueled with JRM teammate Josh Berry, leading for 63 laps before a flat tire late in the race shuffled the Illinois native to seventh at the checkered flag.

Allgaier has amassed five top fives and 11 top 10s in 20 career NXS starts at Charlotte.

This Memorial Day weekend, Allgaier will be carrying the logos of the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and the Round Canopy Parachute Team (RCPT) on board his red, white and blue patriotic No. 7 Unilever Military Chevrolet.

Driver Quotes

“I am really looking forward to getting back on track after the off weekend, especially at Charlotte. I was able to grab my first pole here last year and brought home a third-place finish, which was awesome. I feel super confident that the No. 1 team has built me a rocket ship for this weekend and I’m excited to go after that checkered flag.” – Sam Mayer

“We had a really strong run here last year at Charlotte. It was great to be up front and fighting for the win with Josh (Berry). Hopefully, we can replicate that same kind of speed again this year. It’s Memorial Day weekend, which is always a special time, and it’s great to be able to carry these red, white and blue colors on our No. 7 Chevrolet with the folks from DeCA, Unilever and the Round Canopy Parachute Team. We just need to go out there and do what we have done the last few weeks, and if we do that, we should be right where we need to be to fight for the win on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“Winning last year was incredible after that duel with Justin (Allgaier), and I was really happy to earn JRM’s first win at Charlotte. Our intermediate program has been on the upswing for the past couple of years, and we are coming in here confident that the Tire Pros Chevrolet will be at the front. I’m happy with the consistency, but we really need to get a win and this is the place and weekend to do it.” – Josh Berry

“Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this entire team had a really fast car for Charlotte last year and I am sure we will have that same speed when we unload on Friday. It’s always fun to race so close to home because a lot of the employees get to come out and spend time at the track with us. It would be great to be able to get our first win together this weekend with everyone there. I know this group is capable of doing just that.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates