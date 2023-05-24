Weekend schedule for Charlotte Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a triple-header schedule of events on Memorial Day weekend. The NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program will also be back for the ninth season to pay tribute to the U.S. military members and their families.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competes Friday evening followed by the Xfinity Series on Saturday, culminating with the main event on Sunday with the Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. The ARCA Menards Series will also precede the Truck Series race with the General Tire 150 at 6 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the 2022 Coca-Cola 600. Multiple race winners include Jimmie Johnson with eight wins, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick have won three times, and Brad Keselowski has won twice.

JR Motorsports driver, Josh Berry, is the defending Xfinity Series race winner and is hoping to score his first checkered flag of the season. But, it may be a difficult feat to accomplish as there have been 10 different winners at Charlotte in the previous 10 races.

Austin Dillon was the last repeat winner, winning both races in 2015, followed by Denny Hamlin (2016), Joey Logano (2016), Ryan Blaney (2017), Alex Bowman (2017), Brad Keselowski (2018), Tyler Reddick (2019), Kyle Busch (2020), Ty Gibbs (2021) and Josh Berry (2022).

The 20 previous Truck Series races at Charlotte have produced 11 different race winners. Kyle Busch leads all drivers with eight trophies and has won seven out of the last 13 races.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available after the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 26

11:40 a.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV

12:40 a.m.: ARCA Qualifying – No TV

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Practice – FS1

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – FS1

6 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 150 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 30, Lap 60 and Lap 134

The Purse: $767,542

Saturday, May 27

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

The Purse: $1,317,391

7:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

7:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 28

6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 600 miles (400 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 100, Stage 2 ends on Lap 200, Stage 3 ends on Lap 300, Final Stage ends on Lap 400

The Purse: $9,421,275