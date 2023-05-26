Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Charlotte Motor Speedway Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

RSS Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 300

Fast Facts

No. 38 RSS Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr.

Primary Partner(s): No. 38 GTECHNIQ EXOv5 Ford Mustang

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

Spotter: Joe Campbell

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 24th

Team Championship Point Standings: 24th

Notes of Interest:

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome back GTECHNIQ, a leader in automotive protective coatings products as the primary marketing of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for the 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2023 season.

Headquartered in Cumming, Ga., the Gtechniq range includes composite ceramic coatings, leather protection, fabric protection, wheel and trim protection, shampoos and much more.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark the company’s fourth event as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but second of the 2023 season.

Promoting EXOv5: On this Memorial Day weekend, Graf, RSS Racing and GTECHNIQ are promoting one of their newest products, EXOv5.

GTECHNIQ EXOv5 produces a high-gloss, warm-looking, extreme hydrophobic finish. It has a consistent film that is more durable and offers great resistance to road salt, all wash chemicals and can help withstand micro-marring.

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 33 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 GTECHNIQ EXOv5 Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, May 27, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring GTECHNIQ in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Graf’s third start at the iconic 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous two Charlotte efforts, he delivered a track-best of 19th during the 2020 edition of the Alsco 300 after starting 28th for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 52 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.8 and an average result of 26.0.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Shriners Children’s 200 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Graf competed in his eighth race of the season with the organization but the 12th Xfinity Series race overall of the season.

Without practice or qualifying due to inclement weather, Graf started his No. 38 Bethel Motor Speedway | Lefcourt Brothers Racing Ford Mustang from the rear of the field after encountering an oil leak prior to qualifying.

Throughout the 147-lap race from the 37th position, Graf methodically maneuvered through the field and climbed inside the top-15 but on a late-race restart was involved in a chain-reaction accident that eliminated him from competition and left the RSS Racing team with a frustrating 32nd-place.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 275th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his 17th race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway oval.

In his previous 274 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 313th career Xfinity Series start overall and 14th at Charlotte. His best Xfinity Darlington track finish occurred in the 2019 edition of the Alsco 300, where he finished eighth after starting 12th for his family-owned RSS Racing team.

Kyle Sieg is set to make his 31st career Xfinity Series start overall and first at Charlotte.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr), Instagram (@joegrafjr) and YouTube.

﻿For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I love racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is a very challenging and characteristic track. I feel confident about our race heading into the weekend.

“With the cooler temperatures expected, I am not sure if we will be able to spend a lot of time near the wall or not, but we definitely need to make sure we keep up with the balance of our No. 38 GTECHNIQ EXOv5 Ford Mustang so we can have a strong and successful Stage 3.”

On The 2023 Season: “We started the year off really strong between RSS Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, but unfortunately we’ve had a few setbacks the last couple of weeks that has broken up the momentum.

“I am really proud of our team for our performance at Darlington – even though we did not earn the finish we deserved. We’ve been on this up-and-down rollercoaster, but I’m hopeful we can get things settled and start putting together some solid performances I know our No. 38 RSS Racing team is capable of.

Hopefully, Charlotte will continue the re-righting of our year and put our season back on track. We are definitely capable of it; we just need everything to come together.

“I just need to continue to stay focused, communicate with my team and utilize the knowledge that I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and have my best Xfinity Series season yet.”

Race Information:

The Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 12th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, May 26 from 3:35 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 4:05 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag the following afternoon, Saturday, May 27 shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About RSS Racing:

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series led by mainstay driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing has competed in NASCAR events since 2009 from its headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga.