Daniel Dye – Gateway Preview

June 1 | 1:30 PM ET | FS1 – MRN – SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats

Starts: 11; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Kansas I); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th

Chassis History

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 in St. Louis. Although this truck hasn’t been raced at Gateway before, it has been driven to one win before with Zane Smith at Dover Motor Speedway. Daniel has competed with this chassis twice this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished 16th, and later at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 25th.

Rookie of the Year

Daniel’s 19th place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway was the fifth-highest finish of the drivers that make up the current rookie class. In the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points standings, Dye runs fourth, 89 points behind leading candidate Nick Sanchez and 19 points behind his teammate, Rajah Caruth, in third.

Daniel Dye Quote

You’ve never raced at Gateway before, but are there any tracks that you have raced at before that seem similar?

“I’m looking forward to getting to a new track that’s similar to some of the tracks that I’ve been to before. I like to think that Gateway is pretty similar to Milwaukee, which I’ve raced at a couple of times in the ARCA Menards Series for GMS Racing. It’s going to be good to get to a track that has a little bit of a short track feel, but where still aerodynamics are still important. I’m happy to get our No. 43 LiftedTrucksForSale.com Chevrolet out onto the racetrack for our first race with them as a partner of ours!”

Race to Stop Suicide

Race to Stop Suicide is a non-profit organization co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The organization’s main objective is to create awareness, remove stigma and normalize the conversation surrounding suicide. They provide entry-level education on what to look for, symptoms and how to check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide also ensures that people have easy access to helpful resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, visit their website at www.racetostopsuicide.com.

Lifted Trucks For Sale

Liftedtrucksforsale.com is an online platform that specializes in selling lifted trucks from renowned brands like Black Widow, Rocky Ridge, and Official Harley-Davidson Trucks. The website caters specifically to truck enthusiasts and offers a wide variety of options, from heavy-duty pickups to lightweight off-road models.

With a user-friendly interface and easy navigation tools, browsing the site is a seamless experience. Detailed descriptions, photos, and specifications are provided for each vehicle, allowing buyers to make an informed decision. For those in the market for a lifted truck, liftedtrucksforsale.com is an excellent place to start your search.