ARRMA RC Announces Limited Edition NASCAR Body

Replica of Zane Smith Kraton 4S No. 38 Ford F-150

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 2, 2023) – ARRMA RC and Front Row Motorsports are proud to announce the limited edition NASCAR Truck body of the No. 38 Ford F-150 NASCAR. The body is a fully licensed replica of the ARRMA sponsored Front Row Motorsports truck to be driven by Zane Smith this weekend at the World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway. Over 2,000 fans of ARRMA voted for the Kraton 4S teal and white livery being raced by Smith this weekend.

Pre-orders are available now for the body that fits on the ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. You can pre-order on the link here: www.horizonhobby.com.

In addition, Proline is offering NASCAR Truck and Cup Series Goodyear belted tires to fit the ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S.

ARRMA is a brand of Horizon Hobby, the global leader in RC products and accessories. ARRMA is known as the leader in the high-speed, super-tough RC world. ARRMA offers a wide range of performance trucks, buggies, and all-terrain vehicles designed with the enthusiast in mind such as Smith. Smith is a proud owner of an ARRMA Infraction 6S.

“I’m pumped about racing this scheme,” said Smith. “The colors and scheme are awesome. It’s cool to see it come to life and I love that ARRMA then offers it to the fans. That’s what it is all about.”

Smith will begin his weekend on Friday with NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying at 6:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 200-mile race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.