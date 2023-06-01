MOTORTREND ANNOUNCES 24 HOURS OF LE MANS’ 100TH ANNIVERSARY EXCLUSIVE LIVE BROADCAST IN US AND CANADA

–Viewers in the United States and Canada Will Experience Every Angle and Moment of the 100th Anniversary of 24 HOURS OF LE MANS Race Live Beginning Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 AM EDT / 6:00 AM PDT—

(Los Angeles, Calif.) – MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced it will exclusively broadcast the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS endurance race’s 100th anniversary in the U.S. and Canada. Fans will be able to watch the heart-pounding action of the world’s most prestigious automotive racing event on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+ beginning Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 AM EDT / 6:00 AM PDT. MotorTrend, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Eurosport, will show every hour and angle of this milestone race.

Additionally, MotorTrend+ is the streaming home to a dynamic multi-camera racing experience that provides viewers with unique, in-depth coverage of the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS. The MotorTrend+ viewing experience encompasses 16 feeds for on-board cameras for the Corvette, Toyota, Porsche, Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin, Ligier and Glickenhaus race teams, as well as seven scoring, and two aerial feeds.

The 24 HOURS OF LE MANS race was first held near Le Mans, France in 1923. It is a 24-hour long “endurance” race in which teams of multiple drivers compete to see which team’s vehicle can cover the longest distance within 24 hours. The preeminent competition has become one of the world’s most important automotive races and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this June. For the Centenary, Le Mans will see the return of several world-class manufacturers in the Hypercar class, including Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota, Cadillac, Peugeot, Vanwall, and Glickenhaus.

In the runup to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, MotorTrend+ offers access to a robust streaming library related to the race including 75 hours of highlights and behind-the-scenes moments of previous races, as well as live daily coverage of practice and qualifying sessions starting Wednesday, June 7 at 7:45 AM EDT / 4:45 AM PDT.

Full 24 HOURS OF LE MANS Broadcast Schedule (*All Times EDT)

Free Practice & Qualifying

MotorTrend+

Wednesday, June 7 at 7:45 AM

Qualifying Practice

MotorTrend+

Wednesday, June 7 at 12:45 PM

Free Practice Session 2

MotorTrend+

Wednesday, June 7 at 3:45 PM

Free Practice Session 3

MotorTrend+

Thursday, June 8 at 8:45 AM

Hyperpole Qualifying

MotorTrend+

Thursday, June 8 at 1:45 PM

Free Practice Session 4

MotorTrend+

Thursday, June 8 at 3:45 PM

Warm Up

MotorTrend+

Saturday, June 10 at 5:45 AM

Pre-race Coverage

MotorTrend+

Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 AM

24 HOURS OF LE MANS – Race Begins

Streaming on MotorTrend+ (*Exclusively in the U.S. and Canada)

On television on MotorTrend TV (*Exclusively in the U.S.) and Velocity in Canada

Saturday, June 10 at 10:00 AM

For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on MotorTrend+ in addition to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, and linear TV viewers can catch the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on Velocity Canada beginning at 9:00 AM EDTon Saturday, June 10, 2023.

MotorTrend is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, Apple TV Channels and Roku Premium Subscriptions. MotorTrend+ is available across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and TV devices, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, Roku and on the web.

The 24 HOURS OF LE MANS is produced for MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV by FIA World Endurance Championship and Eurosport. For MotorTrend, David Lee is vice president of production and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is CEO and president of MotorTrend Group.

