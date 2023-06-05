CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Busch Takes Third Win of 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

PRESENTED BY TICKETSMARTER

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

JUNE 4, 2023

KYLE BUSCH TAKES THIRD WIN OF 2023 AT WWTR

Chevrolet’s Series-Leading Ninth NCS Win of the 2023 Season

· The win is Busch’s third NASCAR Cup Series win of 2023 – tying fellow Team Chevy driver William Byron’s series-leading win record for the season.

· Busch now sits at 63 victories in 657 career starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

· The victory is Chevrolet’s first NASCAR Cup Series win at World Wide Technology Raceway – coming in just the series’ second appearance at the 1.25-mile oval.

· The winningest manufacturer in NASCAR Cup Series history, Chevrolet now sits at 842 all-time wins in NASCAR’s premier series.

· Chevrolet swept the NASCAR doubleheader race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST team taking the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win.

MADISON, IL (June 4, 2023) – Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch drove Chevrolet to it’s series-leading ninth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win of the 2023 season at World Wide Technology Raceway. The victory came after Busch powered his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 through a series of five late-race restarts and an overtime finish to collect his third win of the season in NASCAR’s premier series.

The Team Chevy driver proved to be a contender for the triumph throughout the race weekend – also checking off his first pole win of the season. Leading the field to the green flag, the 38-year-old Las Vegas native went on to finish in the top-two in both stages – including a win in the opening stage. Busch took the lead from Team Chevy driver Kyle Larson on lap 184 and went on to lead the last 60 circuits en route to the victory. Busch is now the second driver in NASCAR’s premier series to notch three victories this season – joining fellow Team Chevy driver William Byron on that elite list.

Busch’s victory capped off a winning weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway for Chevrolet. Part one of the NASCAR doubleheader race weekend at the 1.25-mile oval saw Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST team drive the manufacturer to the victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Sonoma Raceway with the Toyota / Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner Quote

Kyle Busch starts from the pole. Had a lot of work in the middle to get there, Kyle, but you complete the perfect weekend.

“Yeah, absolutely. That was pretty awesome. Man, to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job today was pretty phenomenal for us. Great for RCR. Just win, baby!

Thanks to Team Chevy, appreciate 3Chi. Don’t forget, guess what, the No. 8 special – free chicken tenders at Cheddar’s on Monday! All the fans go out and celebrate with us. We’re going to have a great time with this one. This one is pretty cool.”

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch, No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1

4th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

7th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1

8th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch (Chevrolet)

2nd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

3rd Joey Logano (Ford)

4th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

5th Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage.

Finished: 31st

“It’s just an unfortunate continuation to our season. It was the closing laps of the race and we were well on our way to a top-10 finish. The No. 2 car just flat out took me out. He right reared us and it ended our race. It’s unfortunate. We’ll regroup and give it all we have for Sonoma Raceway next weekend. I want to congratulate my teammate and the entire No. 8 team on the win. The No. 3 team will get over this hump.”

﻿KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Finished 4th

YOU GUYS WORKED ON THIS ALL DAY LONG. I KNOW FOURTH ISN’T EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT ANY WEEK, BUT THIS HAS TO FEEL PRETTY GOOD.

“It does, it does. I want to be upset with fourth after running second there the last little bit of the race and having a shot to lineup on the front row for a green-white-checkered. For a lot of the day, I thought I was going to run 20th on back. Huge thank you to Cliff Daniels (crew chief) and everybody on the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team for making the right adjustments. I don’t know if we were still amazing, but the strategy calls were perfect and at the right time and the late cautions fell at the right time. I think the car would have been fine had we just ran those last 50 laps under green.

Proud of the effort today. It’s been a couple tough races. We’ve been so good all year long and the last few have been pretty bad and we’ve had to work on it quite a bit. The team got us in a place where we could contend for the win, so you can’t ask for much more than that.

Thank you to HendrickCars.com, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, Valvoline – everybody that helps on this car. It’s a whole team effort. And congrats to Kyle (Busch). It was fun chasing him down. I wish I would have done a better job. When I was the leader, I hadn’t been at the front all day, so I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know where people were running on restarts and I didn’t know how hard they could go. I just got kind of caught off guard and lost the control.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 7 SCHLUTER SYSTEMS CAMARO ZL1

Broken brake rotor during Stage Two forced the No. 7 Camaro ZL1 team to retire early from the race.

Finished: 36th

What a day you had going. How would you assess your first time in a Cup car today up to that point?

“I thought it was great. I had a blast. Just so thankful for the opportunity. I don’t have a job for next year. I know Al Niece and Cody Efaw wants me to run for them and I will forever run a race or however many. But man, I’m just so thankful that they gave me the opportunity – the opportunity to drive a Xfinity car and now driving a Cup car. I was running 16th.. just so surreal for the first time ever. I thought we were going to have a good day and be in a good spot for Schluter Systems, Celsius, Spire Motorsports, Ryan Sparks and the No. 7 Chevy team. Hopefully that call for a Cup ride isn’t the only one I get in my life.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

Finished: 16th

“It was an up-and-down day for this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. We fired off tight in traffic, and it was just hard to pass. My crew chief, Trent Owens made some really good strategy calls and we had positive adjustments all day, despite a couple pit-road mishaps. We had another good Chevrolet hot rod, and we will take a 16th-place finish after a hard fought day.”

﻿RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 NOS ENERGY DRINK CAMARO ZL1

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage.

Finished: 32nd

“Our No. 47 NOS Energy Drink Chevy was really good all day. We kept our track position just like we wanted to. We got stage points and I felt like we had a top-eight or so car, which was a big difference from last year. Obviously we’re striving to be better everywhere. We had a really good streak going of really good runs. It looked like the No. 2 (Austin Cindric) just, for some reason, right-reared the No. 3 (Austin Dillon) and took both of us Chevy guys out, so that’s a bummer. We definitely had a top-10 car today.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

Finished: 7th

YOU HAD A STRONG RUN AND RAN AROUND THE TOP-TEN ALL DAY LONG.

“Yeah, the entire weekend was very solid for us. We barely missed the second run in qualifying and really, we missed it because of me and not because of the car. The car was capable of advancing. In the race, the car was strong right away. I can’t thank enough everyone at Trackhouse Racing, the No. 99 team, everyone at Freeway Insurance, and all the people that help us have a strong performance on the track.

It was fun today and we really needed this as a team. We needed a result that we deserved, and I felt like lately it’s been a little difficult on us when it comes to that. Today, I felt like we deserved a top-10 or top-five and we came home seventh, so we will take it.”

YOU GUYS HAVE MOMENTUM GOING INTO SONOMA WHERE YOU WON LAST YEAR.. THAT HAS TO MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD

“Definitely, man. Every time we head to a road course, whether it’s Sonoma (Raceway), or somewhere else, I am excited. I feel at home and I am excited to go back to a place where we had great memories last time and hopefully we can repeat it.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 – Race Win Press Conference Transcript

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the winner of tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race, Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

We’ll go right to questions.

Q. Out-dueling Larson on several late race restarts, where does this win do you feel like ranks among maybe some of your best driving performances?

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, no, I mean, I guess I had a lot of experience of doing the same stuff last year, and unfortunately didn’t make the most of it there at the end and get the win last year. Was able to do it this year just racing against a few of those guys. Larson was up there, Denny was up there, Blaney, all the guys that were fast all day. So I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

Just the restarts kind of went our way. We were able to get through on the outside on that one and push Larson out, then he took bottom of three and four, I was able to carry the momentum around the high side to take the lead. That was really important. I think that was kind of the key moment of us being able to win today. Being able to control the rest of the restarts for the rest of the race.

Kyle is one of the best. It’s good to be able to sit up here and race hard with him, being a Team Chevy partner. He gave me great respect, I appreciate that. That will be given back down the road.

Q. Did you anticipate this level of success so early when you made the move to RCR?

KYLE BUSCH: I’m sorry, one more time.

Q. Did you anticipate this level of success so early?

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, no, we’ve had some really good runs. We’ve had three wins obviously, which is great. But we’ve also had some of the dismal days as well. We’ve had peaks and valleys so far this year.

We just got to find the greater planes, if you will, and level this thing out a little bit. It’s great to be able to score a win here in St. Louis for Randall’s hometown, that’s really good. So the team is really on a high. The whole organization has been really fighting hard, doing a great job.

Everybody back at RCR, at the shop, ECR, the engine shop, has been doing great. Just been so welcoming and really cool to be able to go out there and succeed for them and to give them back what all the hard work they’re putting in is doing.

Q. Do you kind of feed off of that? It’s like after what you went through last year with Gibbs, to go someplace that just so thoroughly wanted you there, and they’re feeding off of your talent and your success, it just has to pull an organization in the right direction.

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, I mean, it all kind of stems, too, on the horse you’re riding, right? We were horrible at the All-Star Race. That was probably our worst roll. Being able to come out here and have a good run at a short track, although it was still the normal aero package, if you will. But just goes to show that we’re really putting our head down and digging in and trying to figure out what it’s going to be able to take to get me comfortable to make me fast, right?

You got to have a good horse to ride. So far this year we’ve had a few. Guys have been doing a great job. Last week at Coke 600, we were fast as well. I think I kind of hurt the car a little bit when I spun out. We still drove back to second. Didn’t have anything for the 12. Was a great night for us. Just continuing to show good speed each week.

Q. Now you’ve won in the Cup, Xfinity Series here at Gateway. Is it now a goal to win in the Truck Series?

KYLE BUSCH: Depends on the rules and regulations and stipulations of locking me out. This was a triple truck challenge race. I can’t run in those. It’s a matter of being able to open up the playbook to have more races to choose from. It’s limited on which ones I’m allowed to go do.

Years ago I was slated to run a late model race or something, I think it got canceled or something. I don’t know what it was. Didn’t get a chance to do that one either, but that would have been fun.

Q. You led the most laps in both races here, two different teams, two different makes. Is there anything in particular at this track that you feel you’ve figured out or…

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know what that really is. I’ve been fast here back in the Xfinity days when I raced with JGR, and the Hendrick days I think we had top five runs here, something like that. This has always been a good place for me. Always fun to come out to Gateway and the St. Louis area and have a good race.

Not sure exactly what it is or what makes me run well here. It’s a fun place to race, so you just go out there and attack it and enjoy it.

Q. On this day 12 years ago, you and Richard had your physical altercation. Richard said he’s put it behind him, you guys have moved on, he’s been proud to have you as part of his team. Wanted your thoughts of how you’ve grown and learned from that, now being a part of this team, to not only be the leader of this team but the face of the biggest threat for the championship?

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, I mean, people change. People grow up. Whatever happens. The relationship that I have now, and the effort that’s gone into securing me, to get me to go to RCR, the discussions and talks that happened there. Obviously being able to get there and have some really strong runs, winning right out of the gate at Fontana was big for us, a good morale booster. Just proves them right, right? Gives them greater satisfaction in me being part of the team.

It’s been fun to have that group around. They know when we go to places, we struggle at places, that we all want to get better, right? I could do a better job most of the time. Randall and the guys can do a better job as well.

We just all continue to strive and work hard and bounce off of each other in order to make sure we can come out and have the best possible stuff every time we hit the racetrack.

Q. Tell us about your thoughts of having Braxton in the car going around. A big smile on his face.

KYLE BUSCH: It was. Thank you. Braxton is a huge fan of mine, a great supporter obviously. It’s really fun when your son is there to kind of celebrate and have a great time, being able to jump the wall and come out. I was shocked when he got there. Asked the NASCAR guys if he could go for a ride. We did that in 2009 when I won the championship. That’s a moment we will never forget. We will cherish that one forever. It was really fun, really cool.

Did it again today. Tried to accelerate down the backstretch to give him a little bit of pull on the race car. The rear tires were smoked, so all it wanted to do was spin out. Thankfully I kept it straight.

We had fun. He likes that. So one of these days I’m sure he’ll be reaching for the pedals himself.

Q. This is looking ahead. You led 54 laps last year at Nashville, couldn’t close the deal. Hendrick’s won the last two races. Being part of the key Chevrolet groups, does that give you additional data that might help you win when you go back there in two or three weeks?

KYLE BUSCH: Certainly I would like to think so. I think the 8 car there last year was decent. Not as good as the Hendrick 9 or the 18 where I was. Like you said, we weren’t quite able to close out the deal.

It would be nice to go back there and lean on some of those notes. That’s been a key thing for us to be able to do. It didn’t necessarily bode well at the All-Star Race. Maybe we showed them what not to do. Here this weekend, we were able to excel and we had the good stuff this weekend, if you will.

Look forward to all the weeks ahead, kind of this final stretch before the Playoffs.

Q. (No microphone.)

KYLE BUSCH: It is, but it’s nowhere near the same. Entirely different racetrack. Concrete surface, banking in the corners. Corners more similar, one, two, three, four. So yeah. Fun track, though.

Q. I’m not sure if this is a buzz kill or not. Did you have any concerns about brakes? Was there a big concern or you have a bunch of red flags at a track you don’t have a lot of data on, guys are pushing it, we should have expected some of that today?

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, I obviously don’t know what package they ran. I’m sure they would run the short track package here for brakes.

I never felt any vibration, never had any issue, never had any long pedal or nothing with mine. I was confident in our stuff and what we had going.

I felt like that was actually a really strong suit for me today, was on the brakes, get in the corner, get whoa’d up in time for the rest of the corner.

RICHARD CHILDRESS, OWNER, RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING; and RANDALL BURNETT, CREW CHIEF, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 – Race Win Press Conference Transcript

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our race-winning team owner, Richard Childress, team owner of Richard Childress Racing.

RICHARD CHILDRESS: It’s great to be back in the winner’s circle and come here and see all the great media folks that come here and help our sport be what it is today.

Q. You said over the radio after Kyle took the checkered flag, there’s no one I’d rather have in that position than you. What has he meant to the organization?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: Well, he’s helped us all around. Number one, he’s winning races, showing we can win races. He’s helped Austin a whole lot. Austin has had some really good runs. He had drove up to about 10th until the 2 car wrecked him in there on purpose, sort of a payback.

But you know, Kyle has been really — he’s such a pleasure to work with. Everybody says, man, how y’all going to get along. Same question they asked me about you and Dale won’t last six months. We lasted 20 years. I want to keep Kyle there, and hopefully we can end his career when he gets ready to.

Q. Was there any concern with your organization with brake rotors when it started to creep in there with a few of the cars? I think we had four broken rotors today?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: You’re talking about breaking rotors?

Q. Yeah, the brake rotors were breaking and there were four broken rotors today. Was there any concern among the RCR cars?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: Yeah, I was really concerned on the 3 because he’s really hard on the brakes. Kyle didn’t seem to use it that much, and Austin quit using his a whole lot there at the end. These long straightaways, they have so much time to cool off, and then you get them so hot in the corner — here comes Randall Burnett, the winning crew chief, from local boy from right here in Missouri, St. Louis.

I hope that answered your question.

Q. Mr. Childress, three wins in the first 15 races of the season. From your perspective when was the last time it felt like RCR was this dangerous, to be a winner on such a regular basis?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: You know, we won a lot with Harvick, won a lot with Earnhardt. Our plans is to win a lot with Kyle, and not only be a contender for that championship. If we make the Final Four, we’ll have a shot at winning it for sure.

Q. Richard, I know it’s been a short time, but was that the best race you’ve seen Kyle drive for you?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: You know, anytime he gets in the car, I think he drives a really great race. Anytime we can give him a car capable of winning, he’s going to win with it. I think he just did a great job today.

Those last three or four or however many it was restarts, I felt they were pretty tough, but I knew he would be able to do his job.

Q. For Randall, following up on the brake rotors, did you have any concerns, and is it just something that — red flags and not a lot of data on this track, makes that more challenging?

RANDALL BURNETT: I think people probably came back — I think teams last year came here a little more conservative last year not knowing, and I think we all took data from that and went home and looked. We get options on heavy-duty rotors or light-duty rotors, so we can choose that, and we can obviously choose how much cooling we run to them.

Like Richard said, it’s kind of a tough place because the straightaways are so long and you’re off the brakes for such a long time, and then you apply them really hard at the end of the straightaway, so the cycles of getting really cool down the straightaways and then really spiking up the heat, it takes a toll on the rotors.

We were fortunate enough with the 8 car, we were kind of in the top 5 most all day long, and when you get back further a little bit in the pack, too, and have to work your rotors harder, using brakes, racing people a lot harder, those things happen.

I’m sure everybody will take a look at that and try to understand what happened with those cars.

Q. Richard, 12 years ago this was the day when you and Kyle got into the physical altercation. Talk about how you’ve seen him grow and mature, kind of evolve in the sport, and now racing for you and putting you as probably one of the top teams to be the threat for the championship this year.

RICHARD CHILDRESS: Yeah, we put that totally behind us. We talked about it. That was one of the first things we talked about. That’s history. We’ve both grown a lot. I know I’ve grown up. I’ve grown older, but I’ve grown up, too. There’s an old song out there, I’m still growing up but I’m getting older.

Q. Randall, winning in your home track here in St. Louis, you being a St. Louisan, do you have any initial memories of being here at Gateway and all the tremendous improvements Gateway has made?

RANDALL BURNETT: Yeah, I was here, I was still in St. Louis, living here when this place — it used to be a road course here and part of the dragstrip was a road course, and I actually raced karts on that track a handful of times, and then they built this place, and I’d come watch INDYCARs when they would come, any events they would come here. So we always came over for that when I was a kid.

I was fortunate enough to run some shifter karts here on this track through the road course on the infield and then part of the big track.

It means a lot to me to come home. I moved away from here when I was about 20 years old and moved to Charlotte to do what I’m doing, to go race, and I did some driving down there and grew up racing go-karts here with my mom and my dad, off Telegraph Road at Woodman Raceway Park, the St. Louis Karting Association my father and some of them built down there for us to have a place to even go race.

To come home and win here, it means a lot. It’s a pretty big deal for me.

Q. Randall, can you look at just the first 14, 15 races and have an idea or a sense what the potential is for that team?

RANDALL BURNETT: I think we’ve got a lot of potential. I think we’ve got a lot to clean up, too, and we talk about it repeatedly. We’ve had some really fast cars and taken ourselves out of races with some mistakes and things like that, me and Kyle, and our whole group have talked about it, and we know we’ve all got to clean it up on our end, especially if we’re going to compete for the championship.

We are fast with this intermediate package. We’ve struggled really bad on the short tracks, haven’t got the feel for him of what he needs in a car on a short track yet, so that’s one of our biggest hindrances right now I would say as a team to be where we really want to be.

But really proud of this 8 bunch. They dig in hard. Great group of guys, great group of racers, and Kyle has fit right in with them. He’s done a great job of adapting over here and lent plenty of insight on his side to how to make things better, as well, so we’re all working together towards that.

RICHARD CHILDRESS: I want to say one other thing. Chevy has really supported us a lot, and I don’t think we could do what we do today without all the support — all the manufacturers support the teams, but I feel like Chevrolet gets behind us stronger than anybody else, all the three key partners.

﻿Thank you all.

TEAM CHEVY RACE HIGHLIGHTS:

Stage One

· Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 team led the field to the green in today’s Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway – Busch’s first NASCAR Cup Series pole win of the 2023 season.

· With just three laps in the books, the race was brought under red flag conditions for a lightning hold – lasting 1:45:10.

· Once the race resumed, Stage One continued caution-free with polesitter Busch taking the green-white checkered flag at the stage end – his first stage win of the season.

· Team Chevy Stage One: Top-10

1st Kyle Busch, No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1

7th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1

8th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1

10th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1

Stage Two

· The first round of pit stops took place during the stage break with crew chief Randall Burnett calling Kyle Busch to pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. Winning the race off pit road, Busch elected the outside lane of the front-row to take the green for Stage Two.

· In his first career NASCAR Cup Series start, Team Chevy’s Carson Hocevar was running in the 16th position when a broken brake rotor brought the No. 7 Schulter Systems Camaro ZL1 team’s day to an early end.

· Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 team led Bowtie brand to the end of Stage Two in the second position. Six Team Chevy drivers collected stage points in the stage:

2nd Kyle Busch, No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1

4th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1

5th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1

6th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 NOS Energy Drink Camaro ZL1

9th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1

10th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

Final Stage

· During the stage break, the lead pack hit pit road for the next round of scheduled pit stops. William Byron pit from the fourth position for four tires and fuel with the No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 team picking up two spots on pit road for a front-row restart position.

· Byron quickly powered his No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 to the lead on lap 149. Holding onto a strong gap in front of second-place, a timely caution fell allowing the No. 24 team to address a concern of a possible right-front tire going down.

· Crew chief Cliff Daniels opted a pit strategy for track position, calling Kyle Larson down pit road for a two-tire only stop. The No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1 team picked up seven spots on pit road to lead the field back to the green with 58 laps to go.

· With four fresh tires, fellow Team Chevy driver Busch quickly contended Larson for the lead, ultimately taking the top position with 55 laps to go.





