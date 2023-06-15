Southern Belle Farm to deliver peaches to Victory Lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 15, 2023) – The victory lane spoils just got much sweeter for NASCAR race winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway thanks to Southern Belle Farm. The winner of each of the NASCAR national series races held at AMS will be presented a crate of Georgia peaches in victory lane following each race.

“There is nothing more synonymous with Georgia than a peach,” said Brandon Hutchison, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway. “There are none better than those grown by our friends at Southern Belle Farm. We’re excited to have them taking part in our tradition of awarding Atlanta NASCAR winners a crate of Georgia peaches from right here in Henry County.”

The custom started in 2021 when Atlanta’s second NASCAR race date returned in the month of July, which is also the heart of Georgia’s peach season. Fresh Georgia peaches will be presented to the winner of both the Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday night, July 8, and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 9.

Southern Belle Farm will also can and preserve this summer’s peach crop and provide a taste of Georgia to the winner of the Ambetter Health 400 in the spring of 2024.

“We love growing family traditions and sharing our family farm with the community,” said Southern Belle Farm COO Daniel Welliver. “We are excited to partner with Atlanta Motor Speedway to showcase the experiences we create at the farm and the experiences AMS creates at the NASCAR races.”

Fans can pick their own peaches by visiting Southern Belle Farm and taking to the U-Pick fields. Seasonal produce, including U-pick strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, as well as gifts, goodies, and fresh bakery items are available in their seasonal Country Market from April through October.

Tickets for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. Featuring the first weekend of night racing at AMS since 2014, Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend comes with increased stakes with the NASCAR playoffs looming large.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 9. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 7-9, 2023, Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

