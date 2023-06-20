Bayley Currey – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Rackley Roofing 200 | Nashville Superspeedway (150 Laps / 199.5 Miles)

Friday, June 23 | Nashville,Tennessee| 7:00p.m. CT

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Gateway Recap: In his first career start at World Wide Technology Raceway, Bayley Currey ran a fifth-place time in practice and backed it up with an 11th-place qualifying effort. Currey ran just outside the top-10 for a majority of the Toyota 200, before ultimately ending up with a 16th-place finish.

Currey on Last Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “It was my first start at Gateway, so to come out there and run quick laps in practice and qualifying definitely helped my confidence. We continued to learn throughout the race and felt we were in a good spot until a mistake late. Overall, we had a really fast Unishippers Silverado and I’m super appreciative of opportunities like this.”

Currey at Nashville Superspeedway: Friday night will mark Currey’s first start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. But, Currey participated in the NASCAR Xfinity Series events in both 2021 and 2022 finishing in 30th and 31st, respectively.

Currey on Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “I’ll be going into Nashville much like I did at Gateway. It’ll be my first time racing there in the Truck Series, so it will be a learning curve for sure. I have a couple Xfinity Series starts there, so I’m hoping to use my knowledge from those races to help be in a good place come Friday night.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.