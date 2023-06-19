Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco/ Fleetguard Ford F-150 Mustang Team

Nashville Superspeedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team head to Nashville (Tenn.) and the Nashville Superspeedway this Friday evening. It will be a one-day show for the No. 38 team. Track activity will begin on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET with practice and qualifying. Friday’s race is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Fleetguard, a partner of Love’s and Speedco, will make their debut and join Speedco on the No. 38 Ford for the 150-lap race.

Fleetguard, a global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

COMPETITION NOTES

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has two runner-up finishes in their first two starts at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Both Todd Gilliland and Smith finished second in the Speedco No. 38 Ford F-150.

Now, Smith, who already has two wins and five top-five finishes this season, is looking to break into victory lane at the track.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON

“This is a track where our 38 team has seen success. We have back-to-back second-place finishes at Nashville and it’s time to get that win.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH

“Nashville has been good to us and we’ve been so close there- especially last year. We’ve got to break this skid of bad races. Our Ford trucks have been fast, but we need to stay out of trouble and get a solid result.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.