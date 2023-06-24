Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCTS Nashville Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Rackley Roofing 200 | Friday, June 23, 2023

Ford Finishing Results:

2nd – Zane Smith

9th – Ben Rhodes

12th – Jake Drew

15th – Matt Crafton

20th – Mason Maggio

21st – Cory Roper

26th – Chase Janes

28th – Hailie Deegan

31st – Ty Majeski

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Speedco/Fleetguard Ford F-150 (Finished 2nd) – “We just simply just struggled from first to second, but we were really good from third to fourth. That’s all there was to it. I was honestly kind of bummed out when the caution came out there, because I knew we struggled all day on restarts. But, we had a really fast Speedco Ford. Just wish we had the clean air there. It’s been a rough four to five weeks. So to leave here with a stage win and being able to contend all night long, we should all be pretty proud.”

BEN RHODES, No. 99 Bommarito Ford F-150 (Finished 9th) – “We made a lot of gains throughout the race. When we unloaded, I wasn’t happy with the truck at all. Even in qualifying, which is why we started back in 16th. But all night long, Brian Ross, my pit crew and all my guys worked on it. We eventually got to a point where we found ourselves in the top-five. So, I was like, ‘Wow, we did really well here. Let’s keep it going.’ But ultimately, as the race went on, the track started to change once the sun went down. It went in the opposite direction from what we thought and what we were planning for all day. The track got a little bit away from us, and I’d say that was the difference between a fifth place and down to where we were in ninth. All-in-all though, those are good notes for next year, and it was a very solid effort by this Bommarito Automotive Group Ford F-150 team. The truck is in one piece… It was a sketchy race. So, that’s all I can ask for. We got good points tonight, and we’re just going to move on to the next one. This is a marathon, not a sprint. We’re in it for the long-haul.”

JAKE DREW, No. 66 Capstone Engineering Solutions Ford F-150 (Finished 12th) – “The day goes by so fast with only a short practice, and then straight into qualifying and the race. So, it’s hard to get to the grips of everything. I made a few mistakes throughout the day, but I was super stoked to have learned and progressed all day long. I had a great team behind me – Capstone and Thorsport brought me a good Ford F-150. It was a super fun day, and I hope to be able to do more.”