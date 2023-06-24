Toyota Racing – NCTS Nashville Post-Race Report – 06.23.23

HEIM ADDS TO POINTS LEAD WITH ANOTHER STRONG RUN

The Toyota development driver earned his series-leading 10th top-10 finish

NASHVILLE (June 23, 2023) – Corey Heim led a race-high 57 laps, won a stage and brought home his Tundra TRD Pro home in fourth position in Friday night’s Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Despite missing the last race at Gateway due to illness, Heim continues to lead the overall point standings on the strength of 10 top-10 finishes in 12 races competed.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Nashville Superspeedway

Race 13 of 23 – 150 Laps, 199.5 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Carson Hocevar*

2nd, Zane Smith*

3rd, Nick Sanchez*

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Bayley Currey*

8th, TYLER ANKRUM

11th, TANNER GRAY

14th, TAYLOR GRAY

16th, TIMMY HILL

17th, TONI BREIDINGER

18th, STEWART FRIESEN

24th, JONATHAN SHAFER

33rd, DEAN THOMPSON

35th, MEMPHIS VILLAREAL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

How much more did you need in the end?

“I feel like we had a little more to go to be the best truck, but I can’t say enough about TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing. This Safelite Tundra TRD Pro had speed tonight. I’m still feeling a little bit under the weather, so to come out here and run well and collect some points and really have a shot at it is all you can really ask for. We will keep plugging away at it. I feel like we’ve been a top-five truck consistently the last five weeks of the season. If we keep that momentum up, I think we click some wins off soon.”

How do you feel about your team heading into the summer stretch?

“I’m super happy with everybody. Scott Zipadelli (crew chief) and the 11 crew have been making great calls throughout the year. We’ve had really fast Tundra TRD Pros throughout the whole year. I said this throughout the 2023 season, I’ve felt like we’ve been progressing every week. This isn’t one of my best tracks, so I feel like it was a solid run for us, good points. We will keep that momentum rolling – keep plugging away at it.”

Can you tell us more about your race tonight?

“First off, I’m so grateful for everyone at Toyota Racing, TRD and TRICON Garage for the support these last couple weeks. It really hurts to be out of the truck – when we worked so hard to be as successful as possible. I feel like we have done a really good job this year of collecting points and staying out front and doing everything we can to compete. I feel like we’ve had speed to win a couple of races this year. I had a good Tundra TRD Pro tonight. I feel like we needed a little bit more for our Safelite Tundra to be a winning truck, but certainly not a bad night for us.”

