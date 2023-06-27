Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor SKILLS Ford Mustang Chicago Street Race Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang take to the streets of Chicago for the inaugural Grant Park 220. Gilliland and the 38 team will again partner with gener8tor Skills Accelerator for the unprecedented race. gener8tor SKILLS Acceler8tor last road with Gilliland at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where he wheeled his way to a 10th-place finish.

gener8tor Skills Accelerator is a free, virtual skilling program for people looking for jobs in high-demand roles in their communities or working remotely for companies across the country. They have supported over 1,400 job seekers in the last two years. Fans

Fans can go to www.gener8tor.com skills to learn more.

Track activity will begin Saturday with practice and qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES

After finishing 35th at the Nashville Superspeedway, Gilliland looks to bring out his road course skills in preparation for the long-awaited Chicago Street Race. The 100-lap race will stretch 2.2- miles through Chicago’s Grant Park. The course will feature 12 turns, passing Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks such as Maggie Daley Park and the Buckingham Fountain.

The 38 team looks to best their 10th-place finish from the first road-course race of the year at the Circuit of the Americas.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY

“We are going into this weekend expecting the unexpected. A race like this has never happened in NASCAR before so anything can happen. With no data to look back on, we are going to have to make the most of practice to get a feel of the track so we can qualify up front.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND

“This race is going to be crazy. I don’t know what to expect but I can’t wait. I’m super excited to have gener8tor Skills be a part of this weekend, hopefully all of Chicago gets to learn about their program.

It all starts with practice. Myself and the 38 team are going to have to gather as much data as possible from practice. It may be the most important practice session of the season.”

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.