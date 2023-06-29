Movies and Games Inspired by Races and Famous Race Car Drivers

The great Ernest Hemingway once said, “There are only three sports: bullfighting, motor racing, and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games”. Looking at the sports that he mentioned, it is noticeable that all three are death-defying.

Yes, no sport is one hundred percent safe but there are some that are more dangerous than the others. This is specifically the reason car racing attracts a special kind of fan base.

Providing millions of viewers across the globe, car racing enthusiasts simply love the adrenaline rush the sport provides. Car racing shows the perfect harmony between man and machine. However, every turn or overtake can result in an accident.

As such, it is no wonder that car racing is a popular theme in films, video games, and even casino slots. This global sport appeals to a niche of fans who simply love the danger. Below are some famous titles in entertainment inspired by car racing.

Films

The Fast and the Furious Series

Starring Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, the first film of the sequel debuted in 2001. Fast-forward to 2023, it now has ten films under its title and one spin-off film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”. Thanks to its high-speed chases, light drama, and action-packed scenes that fans simply love, the series is a sure blockbuster hit title after title.

Cars

This film from Pixar appeals to a younger audience. It is their first fully non-human film after “A Bug’s Life” in 1998.

The film follows the life of racing rookie Lightning McQueen. Having a small-town Americana spirit, the film gives its audience turbo-charged racing action and flawless visuals.

The film also features a star-studded voice cast that includes real-life race car drivers like Michael Schumacher, Mario Andretti, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Video Games

Need for Speed Series

The Need for Speed video game series is a racing game franchise. Electronic Arts publishes the series and Criterion Games currently develops it. It now has 25 titles in the series.

The series revolves around illegal street racing. It also gives players numerous tasks and races to complete while evading law enforcement in police pursuits.

Gran Turismo

If you want a Formula One simulation racing game, then Gran Turismo is for you. Exclusively developed for Sony’s PlayStation, the game allows players to experience the appearance and performance of real-world race cars.

Since the game’s debut in 1997, it has sold over 90 million copies. Making it the top-selling video game franchise under PlayStation.

Casino Slots

Street Racer

Inspired by the film Fast and Furious, this racing-themed slot game appeals to fans of car racing. Pragmatic Play studio is responsible for developing this game.

It contains five levels of free spins, upgradable symbols, and lots of thrilling rewards. Street Racer has 40 paylines and comes with an RTP of 96.52%. The jackpot is 2000x the player’s wager. You can enjoy this slot game in most online casinos like www.mcluck.com and Stake.com.

Dream Run

This slot, developed by Real Time Gaming is a racing-themed slot sure to give you an adrenaline rush. It has an RTP of 97% which gives you more chances of payouts. The game also features free spins, scatter symbols, and wild symbols.