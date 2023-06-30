BLAINE PERKINS SET TO BRING BOLD AND FREE SPIRIT TO THE WINDY CITY

WELCOME, N.C. (June 29, 2023) — Blaine Perkins, driver of the Our Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro, is gearing up for the highly anticipated inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1. The race, featuring 55 laps and covering 121 miles, will be held this weekend on the streets of the iconic downtown of Chicago, Ill.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend marks a significant milestone in the series, as competitors will take on a street course for the first time in the national series. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit will traverse sections of streets surrounding the iconic Grant Park, including Columbus Drive, Jackson Blvd., Michigan Ave., Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

For the second consecutive week, Perkins will proudly represent Gratis, a renowned beverage brand, as his primary sponsor. Gratis, known for its empowering motto “Be Bold, Live Free,” aligns perfectly with Perkins’ racing style. Jay Cutler, founder of Gratis and a professional athlete, recognizes Perkins’ unwavering determination and shares his passion for pushing boundaries. A member of the Chicago Bears for most of his career, he is the franchise leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, attempts, and completions.

“We are delighted to have Blaine Perkins representing us on the streets of Chicago because that’s the way he drives, bold and free,” Cutler said.

While this weekend’s race in the Windy City is a first of its kind, drivers have prior experience with left and right turns in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, preparing them for this new street course challenge. Perkins, a native of Bakersfield, Calif., brings expertise with three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) starts on road courses.

“I am excited for this weekend’s race on the streets of downtown Chicago,” Perkins said. “It’s an honor to represent a company like Gratis, especially with its founder, Jay Cutler, who had a notable career in the NFL. I look forward to a strong performance.”

The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 1, at 4:30 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in to catch the action on the USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.