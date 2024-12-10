Bittersweet end to Formula 2 season for Crawford

Texan second in Qatar Sprint Race but eliminated in both Middle East Feature rounds

ABU DAHBI, United Arab Emirates (9 Dec. 2024) – 19 year old Texan Jak Crawford’s second FIA Formula 2 Championship season came to a bittersweet conclusion this weekend, with a pair of strong runs in Sprint Races negated by early disappointment in both Feature events in back-to-back rounds in the Middle East.

The young American finished second in last weekend’s Sprint Race in the inaugural F2 event at the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, gaining two positions on the final lap.

The Qatar event was Crawford’s second-consecutive runner-up finish in Sprint Races, and third of the season as the Formula 1 hopeful was engaged in a terrific battle for position for most of the event before coming on strong at the finish.

“It was quite a crazy one,” Crawford said. “There was a lot of action. It was tricky to pass as well, but eventually, I got the job done.”

The following day, though, he was eliminated by contact after 13 laps in the Feature race. The contact cost critical points and momentum against Crawford’s pursuit of third in the 2024 championship after having qualified sixth for the Sunday Feature.

“We weren’t really the fastest, at Qatar, we missed a bit of pace, but we were definitely in the top five all weekend,” said Crawford. “We had a slow stop, and we lost a lot of positions with the safety car, then I made a mistake on my side trying to go for a move that didn’t work out, and I had to retire with damage.”

Returning to race action just one week later at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, Crawford’s push for points was frustrated by a suboptimal run in the all-important qualifying session. Crawford was fastest early in the 30-minute session, but ended up 16th – putting him near the back of the grid for both weekend races as a grid penalty compounded the challenge.

“We just missed the right tire window on my car, and we didn’t find the optimum grip of the tires,” Crawford said.

Starting 20th, Crawford was 13th and maintained that position for 15 laps, managing his tires, before he was able to put on a late-race charge that put him in a points-paying eighth-place. His closing laps featured a hard charge to the finish that included taking 12th on the 18th of 23 laps, then improving four positions on the final lap through passes and penalties to score points in the final Sprint of the year as he gained more positions than any other driver.

“It was quite chaotic, and I was just trying to work my way though the chaos,” he said. “I found myself in 14th after Lap 1, and there were a couple of penalties and a couple of people dropping off with tire deg, and I found myself in eighth at the end.”

The final Feature race of the weekend didn’t help Crawfords points position as a technical issue with the brakes saw his race ending just a few laps after the start.

Starting 14th for Sunday’s feature, Crawford was quick off the line before encountering problems.

“I had a good start, but I got hit from behind in the first corner, which spun me into someone else,” he explained. “At that point, I was at the back, but I still had the possibility for a decent race. Then I had a brake failure. They turned off completely, and that was quite a scary moment. It was an unfortunate way to end the year, for sure.”

Crawford ended the 14-event campaign fifth in the points, with 21 top-10 finishes. He ended up with six podium finishes, highlighted by a Feature Race victory at Barcelona. His racecraft also impressed, as he was the top overaker of the year.

“It was definitely a tough season,” Crawford said. “We had some bad moments, but there were also some very good moments with some good results. I’m very, very happy at the end. It’s just unfortunate what happened in the last two Features.”

Looking ahead to the 2025 Formula 2 campaign, which will mark Crawford’s first time returning to the same race team, Crawford is hopeful that the team will up its game in qualifying and that he can fight for the title as he anticipates even more Formula 1 engagement in his role with Aramco Aston Martin.

Ahead of that, Crawford, who continues to field interest from teams for a future in F1, will be getting additional time at Yas Marina’s circuit this week.

“On Tuesday, I’m in the Young Driver’s Test with the Aston Martin Formula 1 car, then I had three days of Formula 2 testing right after that, so there will be many days of driving at Abu Dhabi!”

Crawford then hopes to spend a few days in the U.S. for Christmas, before it’s off to a well-deserved vacation prior to returning to DAMS Lucas Oil Racing for the 2025 Formula 2 champaign.