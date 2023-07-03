Carson Hocevar – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 | Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (67 Laps / 151.3 Miles)

Saturday, July 8 | Lexington, Ohio | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Nashville Recap: After setting the fastest lap in practice, Carson Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team had their eyes set on taking home the trophy and the Gibson guitar in Nashville. Fortunately for the team, they were able to achieve their goal to pick up their second victory of the 2023 season. Hocevar collected 16 stage points, along with the race win, to close the gap to point leader Corey Heim.

Hocevar on Last Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “It’s so great to have this success after the beginning of the year started out so rocky. These Worldwide Express Silverados have been so fast no matter where we’ve been this year. I feel that we’re firing on all cylinders right now and this team wants it more than anyone out there.”

Heating Up: It took Carson Hocevar 58 starts to capture his first NASCAR victory. Now, just eight starts later, Hocevar is a two-time Craftsman Truck Series winner and the hottest driver in the series after his win in Nashville. The Portage, Michigan-driver has finished inside the top-five in five consecutive races and has tallied the most points in that time-span. Since his fifth-place finish at Darlington in May, Hocevar has an average finish of 3.6, the best in Truck Series competition during that span.

Hocevar at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: In one start at Mid-Ohio, Hocevar started and finished third. He collected stage points in each stage, en route to a podium finish.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: We were so fast earlier in the year at COTA, so it really hurt that we weren’t able to finish that race. But, that gives me a lot of confidence going into Mid-Ohio this weekend that we’ll have a fast WWEX Racing Silverado yet again.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.