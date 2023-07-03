Lawless Alan – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 | Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (67 Laps / 151.3 Miles)

Saturday, July 8 | Lexington, Ohio | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 IEDA / Easton Sales and Rentals Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Nashville Recap: Lawless Alan felt confident about his truck at Nashville Superspeedway, but unfortunately, his night was cut short after being collected in an accident. The California-driver finished 36th in the event.

Alan on Last Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “It’s tough for this team to work so hard and get taken out that early in the race. I’m thankful for our partners that allow us to go out there and race each week and we look forward to getting after it at Mid-Ohio.”

Alan at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 2022 marked Alan’s first start at Mid-Ohio where he finished 24th after starting 27th.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “Since my background is in road racing, I have added confidence when we get to race at a road course. We ran really well at COTA before a penalty put us out of contention, but I’m looking forward to backing up that speed with a good run this weekend.”

On the Truck: Lawless Alan’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Independent Equipment Dealers Association colors this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. In addition, the No. 45 will also race with support from Eason Sales and Rentals and Rokbak.

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) is a non-profit trade association promoting participation, professionalism and advancement in the independent distribution of heavy equipment. The IEDA focuses its efforts on providing discounts, marketing, advertising, education and networking opportunities to members that will result in increased sales for member companies. Members of the IEDA are committed to displaying leadership in the industry by making ethical decisions and sound judgement, by making accurate claims to customers and by utilizing the products and services offered to them by Associate Members. The IEDA was established in 2002 and has become a unified and powerful voice within the industry

Easton Sales and Rentals is the premiere provider of earthmoving equipment and attachments for rent or sale. Easton Sales and Rentals also offers a full range of parts and services. Its mission is to provide clients with quality, meticulously serviced machines from all major manufactures. The entire staff at Easton shares an ongoing commitment and dedication to ensure the success of its customers.

At Rokbak, there’s one thing valued more than anything else. Reliability. The Rokbak business is built on it. From brutal heat to biting cold, Rokbak articulated haulers are trusted to perform in the toughest conditions around the world. And the Rokbak global team is trusted to do the same – building the best haulers and giving rock solid support.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

