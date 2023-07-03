Sunseeker Resorts Partners with GMS Racing and Grant Enfinger at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

STATESVILLE, NC (July 3rd, 2023) – GMS Racing is proud to announce a refreshed partnership with Sunseeker Resorts. Playoffs-eligible driver Grant Enfinger will pilot the Sunseeker colors on his No. 23 Chevrolet at the next NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event in Mid-Ohio.

With much anticipation, Sunseeker Resorts will open their flagship resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, later this year, with a projected grand opening during the month of October. The resort will feature countless amenities such as a full golf course, restaurants, bars and lounges, pools, and retail shopping experiences.

“Sunseeker Resorts could not be more excited to partner with GMS Racing and Grant Enfinger on the No. 23 truck,” said Sunseeker Resorts President & Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins. “We thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate with GMS Racing and the opportunity to introduce fans throughout the season to our new world-class resort opening in Charlotte Harbor Florida this October.”

A two-time winner in the Truck Series this season, Enfinger will make his second start at Mid-Ohio on Saturday. In 2022, the veteran driver started 12th, earned stage points in both stages, and finished in the 11th position.

“I’m looking forward to representing Sunseeker Resorts on our No. 23 Chevy Silverado RST at Mid-Ohio. I’ve seen how hard their team has been working on this project since the start a few years ago, and it’s going to be exciting to see the grand opening later this year,” said Enfinger. “Our family loves taking trips down the coast, so their resort is definitely a destination that we have to visit soon. I encourage our fans to join in on the fun and see all they have in store for their next vacation.”

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is conveniently located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980 and is now accepting reservations beginning in October this year. For more information or to make a reservation at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will host the 14th race of the 2023 season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, July 8th at 1:30 PM ET. Live coverage of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be broadcasted on FS1, MRN, and Sirius XM. For more updates on GMS Racing, follow the team on social media @GMSRacingLLC. #WeAreGMS

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORTS:

Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.