COLE CUSTER CLAIMS INAUGURAL CHICAGO STREET RACE WIN

CHICAGO, IL – July 3, 2023 – Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer won the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago following a rain-shortened Loop 121. This weekend’s win marked Stewart-Haas Racing’s 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, Custer’s second victory of the season, and the 12th of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

“Congratulations to Tony, Gene, Joe, Jonathan, Cole, Ford Performance, and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing on the pole award and race win at Chicago,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Thanks to NASCAR and the France family for pushing the boundaries of our sport to create this unique street circuit. It’s an honor to compete and win this inaugural event.”

“Today, we definitely wish we could have run all the laps. We don’t want to win it this way, but at the end of the day we had a really fast car and I think everybody knew that. I think this team can compete with anybody out there and we’re really hitting our stride, and I’m really proud of JT and all the guys at the shop who have worked so hard to put us in this situation,” commented Custer.

Cole Custer qualified on the pole for Saturday’s Loop 121 race. The race was scheduled to consist of 55 laps broken into three stages. Custer led every lap of the race to win the first two stages and collect 20 bonus points and two playoff points. With 30 laps remaining, the race was postponed until Sunday due to weather. After persistent rain and water pooling on the track, Sunday’s race was called and Custer was officially declared the winner. This race marked Custer’s 10th consecutive top-10 finish of the season.

Ford Performance teammate Brett Moffitt with AM Racing finished in P7.

The NASCAR Cup Series also raced at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday. After a late start due to weather, the race was shortened from 100 laps to 75. Four Ford Performance drivers finished in the top-10: Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in P6, Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell in P7, Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P8, and Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Chris Buescher in P10.

Both the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series head to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia this weekend.

