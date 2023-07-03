New England Native Kaz Grala Returns to Hometrack of New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Grala set to return to “The Magic Mile” for the first time since 2019 to compete in the Ambetter Health 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 15.

By Trisha Westfall, Sam Hunt Racing

Special for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H. – Kaz Grala, a native of Boston, Mass., will make his return to his hometrack of New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) for the first time since 2019. On Saturday, July 15, Grala will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the Ambetter Health 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at “The Magic Mile” on the hunt for the trophy and Sam Hunt Racing’s first win.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve raced at NHMS, and I’m so ready to get back there in front of my home crowd,” said Grala. “It’s always nice to see the New England race fans and how passionate they are about our sport in addition to having more of my friends and family at the track than anywhere else. The track is just over an hour from where I grew up in Massachusetts, so that makes it by far the closest track to home for me. I’m definitely going to make the most of my trip home and hopefully cap it off by finishing up front on Saturday.”

At the young age of four, Grala strapped in to a go-kart for the first time at the former F1 Boston in Massachusetts, unknowingly on his way to multiple karting championships as he continued to grow his skills behind the wheel. By the age of nine, Grala had started his journey to and from short tracks throughout the east coast, grabbing wins and championships in Bandoleros and Legend Cars, which catapulted the young talent to stock car racing at the age of 14.

Grala’s career at the grassroots level of stock car racing provided him the platform to gain experience, make a name for himself and move up the ranks from NASCAR’s local and regional levels to the NXS today. Throughout those groundbreaking years, Grala set records that still stand today including his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win. At 18 years, one month and 26 days old, Grala became the youngest winner at Daytona International Speedway in NASCAR’s national series history.

In 2023, the 24-year-old Grala became Sam Hunt Racing’s first full-time driver in the organization’s history, piloting the No. 26 entry for all 33 races on the NXS schedule. The 2023 season also marks Grala’s first full-time season in the series. Out of 15 races, Grala has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes, and he’s on the hunt for his first career NXS win and a playoff berth.

New England’s only NASCAR weekend is July 14-16 at NHMS. On-track action kicks off Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for the NXS and Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) plus Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel at The Flat Track. The action continues with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) qualifying, the Ambetter Health 200 NXS race and Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race on Doubleheader Saturday and culminates with the NCS taking on “The Magic Mile” Sunday for the Crayon 301. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including Trackside Live, The Groove fan hangout, concerts from Dirty Deeds and Shot of Poison, family movie night featuring “Top Gun: Maverick,” driver appearances, a variety of live performances, fireworks and much more.

For a NASCAR weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup-Series/Schedule/.

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Tickets for Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel start at just $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $45 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Crayon 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

About Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team partnered with Toyota Racing Development that provides a value-packed platform for future stars. Owned and operated by 29-year-old Sam Hunt, SHR enters its third full-time season in the NXS and first season as a two-car team. In 2022, SHR hosted 10 drivers of various skill levels and captured two top-five and five top-10 finishes. The team led its first laps in the organization’s history and tied its highest qualifying effort.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands plus its 1,800 dealerships. Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at its 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including its joint venture in Alabama that began production in 2021. Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address society’s most pressing mobility challenges. Toyota believes that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.