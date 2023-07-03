Conor Daly – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 | Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (67 Laps / 151.3 Miles)

Saturday, July 8 | Lexington, Ohio | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Conor Daly (Noblesville, Indiana) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Nashville Recap: Bayley Currey was behind the wheel of the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado in Nashville where he collected his second top-five finish of the year. Currey moved the No. 41 team to 14th in the owner’s championship standings, just 30 points behind the cutline with three races remaining in the regular season.

Daly at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: Though Conor Daly has not raced a stock car at Mid-Ohio, he has eight starts at the road course in the NTT Indycar Series, with a best finish of sixth in 2016. In his eight attempts, Daly has only finished outside the top-15 three times.

Daly on Saturday’s Race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again. Even though we’ve only done a few races together, it feels like I’m part of their family. I have a lot of respect for Al Niece and the supportive partners of the team like Unishippers and Worldwide Express. It means a lot to get to represent them, as well as Chevrolet. Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and with the experience I have there I think it will be really beneficial in getting me up to speed quickly.”

On the Truck: Daly’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.