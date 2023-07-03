LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Wendys Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 23RD

FINISH: 25TH

POINTS: 32ND

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was kind of crazy – the course was so different than yesterday – I really had fun yesterday and today was just so different. It was a learning experience for sure. We had good speed in qualifying and had an incident early on. Lost two laps and then got them both back so we battled a bit. We had a lot of fun with Wendy’s this weekend, and it was so cool to see how many fans stayed through all that rain to watch the race. I’m proud of what all we did with Wendy’s for bringing out the Baconator to Chicago. We had a fast No. 42 Chevy last time in Atlanta so just looking forward to next week and getting back there. Overall, a fun weekend, just wanted a better result.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Draiver Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 21st

FINISH: 16TH

POINTS: 30TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a good day for our Draiver Chevy. We got up there and we were in a good spot but got behind and crossed up on pit strategy when they shortened the race then lost a lot of spots through that cycle. We could never really get them back. We only had twenty-five laps there at the end, and most of them were yellow, so it is what it is. I thought we had good speed, the car just got mired a bit too far back in the pack, but we tried to get back up front and contend. It was a solid day, with a good car, and I had a lot of fun.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series.