Weekend schedule for Atlanta and Mid-Ohio

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Atlanta Motor Speedway while the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series compete at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Eleven Cup Series drivers have won races this season and earned a spot in the Playoffs – Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. That leaves five spots with only eight more races in the regular season.

Drivers above the cutoff without wins are Kevin Harvick (+151 points above the cutoff), Chris Buescher (+104), Brad Keselowski (+91), Bubba Wallace (+15) and rookie Ty Gibbs (+6).

There are also five spots remaining in the Xfinity Series playoff field. Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith and Sammy Smith and have already secured spots in the Playoffs via wins.

Six CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers have made their way into the 2023 Playoffs with only three races remaining in the regular season – Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend after qualifying and post-race.

All times are Eastern

Friday, July 7 – Mid-Ohio

1:45 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV

4 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

4: 30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

6 p.m.: ARCA Zinsser SmartCoat 150 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 8

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (Mid-Ohio)

Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 151.28 miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $671,050

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Atlanta)

Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Atlanta)

Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 (Atlanta)

Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,654,863

Sunday, July 9

7 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (Atlanta)

Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,449,067