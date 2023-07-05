Zane Smith and the No. 38 Tipico Sportsbook F-150 Team Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

This Saturday, Zane Smith and the No. 38 team head to Lexington, Ohio to take on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Tipico Sportsbook will make their NASCAR debut at the sprawling and scenic road course. Not only will Tipico ride with Smith, but also 30+ new Tipico customers will have their names on the truck bed of the No. 38 Ford F-150.

It’s all part of the excitement that Tipico is bringing to the track. The leading global sports betting company that offers cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment will also be on-site in the fan display offering new sign-ups and giveaways. Smith will be signing autographs at the display on Saturday morning.

Track activity will begin Friday with practice and qualifying at 4:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 67- lap race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES

Coming off a second-place finish at the Nashville Superspeedway, Smith and the Tipico team look to keep their momentum going at the 2.2-mile road course. Smith finished second in last year’s event, finishing right on the bumper of Parker Kligerman in a dramatic race.

Smith took the checkered in the CRAFTSMAN truck race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this season and now has two wins on a road course in the series- both coming at COTA.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON

“I think Zane’s road course talent is one of the best in the series and we’ve been happy with our road course setups. We’ve always had good speed.

After our performance at Nashville, we want to come back and compete for the win and get back the points lead if we can. A win is even better.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH

“I love road course racing. Winning COTA two years in a row was cool and racing Parker last year for the win here was fun. I expect another great truck this weekend and hopefully this time we get the win with Tipico at their first race.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.