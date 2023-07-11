KENNINGTON HITTING THE STREETS IN THE CASTROL EDGE DODGE

July 11, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team are ready for the first street race of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this Friday, July 14th. Kennington will do battle on the streets around Exhibition Place in Toronto as the Pinty’s Series is the feature race of the day.

As he’s done on every circuit on the schedule, Kennington has enjoyed previous success on the demanding circuit that’s lined with concrete walls in Toronto scoring a podium finish in the first Pinty’s Series race at the Indy. The Castrol Edge Dodge driver has also recorded top-ten finishes in five of the seven previous races.

A great day of action is made even better as admission to Fan Friday at the Toronto Indy is FREE. The annual event always brings in a large crowd to cheer on the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team during an exciting event.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Friday July 14th 5:10PM ET

Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto

Race five of 14 in 2023

This is the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Exhibition Place

The Track:

11-turn, 1.786-mile street course (35 laps)

Best finish: Third in 2010

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote: “We had some fluky stuff happen at the last race and it’s frustrating for a minute, but it just makes this Castrol team dig even deeper. Everybody is looking ahead, and we’ll be ready for Toronto. This is such a big event and with free admission so many fans come and see us. It’s great for the series to be featured on Friday, it’s always a great show. ”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto will also air on TSN Sunday on RDS2 date TBD.

