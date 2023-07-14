GMG Racing Brings Three-Car Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Entry to This Weekend’s Porsche Sprint Challenge Doubleheader at Utah Motorsports Campus

GMG Racing’s Kyle Washington, Todd Parriott and James Sofronas Primed for Podiums and Championship Points in Utah Porsche Sprint Challenge Weekend

Two-Race 2023 Winner Washington Arrives in Utah Just Two Points Out of Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 Am Class Championship Lead

TOOELE, Utah (July 13, 2023) – Championship-winning sports car racing team GMG Racing brings a three-car Porsche GT3 Cup entry to this weekend’s USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West by Yokohama doubleheader at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC). A trio of GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars compete in the top-tier 992 division in two different classes on the 3.048-mile UMC road course just outside of Salt Lake City.

Kyle Washington arrives in Utah in full contention for the Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 Am class championship after victories in two of this season’s first four races and no finish lower than fourth in his GMG Racing No. 232 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Washington swept 2023’s season-opening doubleheader in April at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Nevada and looks to get back on the podium this weekend in Utah after fourth-place finishes one race ago at Sonoma Raceway. Washington heads into this weekend’s pair of races second in the 992 Am championship, just two points shy of the leader, 192 – 190.

Washington competes alongside GMG Racing teammate Todd Parriott this season in his GMG Racing No. 289 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The teammates locked out the top two 992 Am-class finishing positions in the opening race of the year at Spring Mountain, with Parriott crossing the line in second place behind Washington. Parriott has finished out of the top five just once since that season best result and a pair of strong finishes in Utah could move him into the thick of the Am championship battle. Parriott is currently fifth in the Am championship standings with 89 points.

“Having spoken to both Kyle and Todd this past week, they are excited to get back to a track that they both have experience on,” said GMG Racing Principal and Founder James Sofronas. “With the focus on them and Porsche Sprint Challenge and getting them back in those Cup cars, I know they are both up for the challenge. And I am just going to be there in a supporting role, competing in the Pro-Am class and having all of my data, video and setup information transferred to them while also racing in the same race in a different class. I like being there and helping those guys out while I am also pushing and carrying the GMG Racing flag on track.”

Making his Sprint Challenge USA West 2023 debut at Sonoma, Sofronas was a contender from the beginning of the weekend with a third place 992 Pro-Am result in race one before a second place class and overall race finish in the second round in his GMG Racing No. 204 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

The Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 schedule starts Friday, July 14, with morning and afternoon practice sessions before qualifying that afternoon at 4:10 p.m. MDT.

Saturday’s doubleheader schedule of races includes the first 40-minute sprint at 9:20 a.m. MDT and the second round set to go green at 3 p.m. MDT.

In addition to the three-strong 992 GT3 Cup effort at UMC, GMG also fields a No. 32 Porsche 991.2 GT3 R for Washington in the GT Celebration (GTC) races that share the weekend card with the Porsche Sprint Challenge series. Like Sprint Challenge, the GTC schedule features a pair of sprints as well as an end-of-the-weekend “enduro” event.

“Kyle is a marathon man,” Sofronas said. “If there were five races he would do all of them. It’s just more training for him to improve his craft.”

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a 30,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility located in Santa Ana, California in Orange County and with a trackside motorsports facility at 28,000 sq. ft. currently being built at The Thermal Club. The staff, attention to detail, and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped us support our customers to the highest level possible. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona and Spa, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.