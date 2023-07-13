Ferrari Challenge Brings Exotic Cars, Fanfare to Sonoma Raceway!

Full day of Ferrari racing action Saturday, July 22

SONOMA, Calif. (July 12, 2023) – Ferrari Challenge roars into Northern California on Saturday, July 22 producing a must-see event for the entire family. This IMSA-sanctioned event will have over 50 drivers competing in two races plus an additional 30 special race cars taking on the track for spectators to enjoy.

All proceeds from the event will go to Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway that provides financial grants to local non-profit organizations.

Ferraris will be on track from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and fans will be treated to a pre-race grid walk and plenty of fanfare before the start of the two races, plus post-race podium celebrations as well. Fans will not want to miss a walk around the garage area to see the teams prepping the cars for the events. The Saturday, July 22 schedule can be found at SonomaRaceway.com

“Ferrari Challenge is a visual spectacle that is not to be missed,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this exciting event with our community, and hope that those who have not yet visited the track will come out to enjoy it.”

As the largest single-make series in racing, more than 50 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race cars will compete in four classes at this world-class event. The combination race and lifestyle event makes stops around the United States before the World Finals in Italy in the Fall.

Adult tickets are available for $30, with kids 12 and under admitted FREE. To purchase, or for more information visit SonomaRaceway.com or call 800-870-7223 (RACE).

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.