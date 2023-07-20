NHRA AT SEATTLE: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

CHEVROLET EYES REPEAT CAPTURE OF THE FLAV-R-PAC NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS WALLY IN SEATTLE

DETROIT (JULY 20, 2023) – Hosting the second stop of NHRA’s Western Swing, the Chevrolet-backed drivers and teams of John Force Racing head next to Pacific Raceways this weekend for the 2023 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals near Seattle, Wash. While the Pro Stock teams sit idle until the upcoming Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park near Topeka, Brittany Force, Austin Prock, John Force, and Robert Hight all have their sights set on the Top Fuel or Funny Car Winner’s Circle, respectively.

The defending winner of 2022’s event in Seattle for Funny Car, Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS machine, looks to the weekend with anticipation after exiting Denver’s race day early at the NHRA Mile-High Nationals. Hoping to go back-to-back in the Pacific Northwest, Hight said, “I’m looking forward to racing in Seattle. The Cornwell Tools team didn’t have the best showing in Denver so it’s nice that we get to turn right around and get back at it just a couple of days later. We have some work to do but we’ll just have to take it one run at a time.”

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, aims to not only repeat her No. 1 qualifier from 2022, but also to see herself and her team in the Winner’s Circle at the end of Sunday. She noted, “Most importantly this weekend, we need to turn out luck around. We struggled a little bit in Denver on race day. We went out early in the first round. So we’ll be looking for some good qualifying runs and going rounds on race day.”

Despite not competing this weekend, Chevrolet stood strong in 2022, capturing two achievements at Pacific Raceways in Pro Stock, with Greg Anderson setting the ladder as No. 1 qualifier and Troy Coughlin, Jr. racing his Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock to the Winner’s Circle last year. The Chevy drivers and teams of Pro Stock will be back in action in Topeka, Aug. 11-13, 2023.

Additionally sitting idle, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Chevrolet teams return for the biggest event of the season soon, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Sept. 1-4, 2023.

The 2023 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceway near Seattle, Washington airs first with Friday’s qualifying on Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday’s qualifying airs Sunday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET, with Sunday’s Finals following on FOX at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Austin Prock, driver of the Rocky Mountain Twist / Montana Brands Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“Excited to be back at sea level this week in Seattle. I foresee a great weekend for this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team. We have had success there in the past, Pacific Raceways is where I got my first win so I know we can get the job done and the weather conditions look like they will suit us well. It would be amazing to get a win at Frank Tiegs’ race.”

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“Seattle is next on the list for the Western Swing and this Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is excited to get there with Flav-R-Pac being the title sponsor of the event. Our boss Frank Tiegs is going to be there along with a bunch of Flav-R-Pac employees and family are going to be there so we’re looking forward to it. I’m getting to go in a little early on Thursday and do some media around Seattle and really get to talk up this race to hopefully get as many fans out to the track as possible. I’m also really looking forward to getting to meet some of the Seattle Storm WNBA players. I’ll be going to their game on Thursday, and they’ll be out at the track on Friday.”

John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, I’m ready for them. Looking forward to taking care of Frank Tiegs and all his Flav-R-Pac employees. Seattle has always been good to me. Pacific Raceways, tucked into the trees. Love the fans, we’ll be doing a show in Auburn, a FanFest, to say hi and kick off the event. We had a decent performance in Denver but it didn’t go our way on race day. Ready to turn that around and see what happens.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“I’m looking forward to racing in Seattle. The Cornwell Tools team didn’t have the best showing in Denver so it’s nice that we get to turn right around and get back at it just a couple of days later. We have some work to do but we’ll just have to take it one run at a time. We’re looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans in Washington and hopefully get Frank Tiegs (of Flav-R-Pac) another Winner’s Circle celebration at his title race. He’s been a great partner to John Force Racing so it would mean a lot to get the job done for him and his companies.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,433: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

605: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 620.

375: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 255 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body.

165: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

157: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

79: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time).

77: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

18: Number of Pro Stock championships.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES:

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 921 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

605: Robert Hight achieved 605 Funny Car elimination wins in Chicago to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list; Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 620.

445: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record to 445 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

269: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 269 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 275).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top 10 on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Pomona 1 with 63. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 44 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet, first win coming at Chicago, 2012 and last win at Las Vegas 2, 2022). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 44) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

