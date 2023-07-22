Search
NTT Indy

INDYCAR Announces Iowa Grid Penalty

By Official Release

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, July 22, 2023) – INDYCAR has announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry for avoidable contact involving driver Jack Harvey during the Sunday, July 16 race on the Streets of Toronto.

Harvey was in violation of:

Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with the overtaking Competitor and the secondary responsibility resides with the Competitor(s) being overtaken. A Competitor who fails to demonstrate their responsibility and initiates a maneuver that results in contact with another Competitor may be penalized.

According to the rulebook, a penalty can be applied at the next INDYCAR race if the penalty cannot be served at the event where the infraction took place.

Consistent with an Unapproved Engine Change-Out penalty in the INDYCAR rulebook, the Avoidable Contact grid penalty is six-positions on road and street course events and nine-positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart on Saturday, July 22 at Iowa Speedway.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Abel Runs Away from Field To Capture First Pole in Iowa
Next article
CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT IOWA: TEAM CHEVY PRACTICE ONE RECAP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category