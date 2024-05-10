Corey Heim to Race No. 50 Mobil 1™ Toyota Camry XSE with 23XI Racing at Nashville

21-year-old racing prodigy heads to Nashville to race No. 50 in honor of the Mobil 1 brand and its 50th anniversary

Huntersville, N.C. (May 10, 2024) – 23XI Racing, in collaboration with Mobil 1 and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) USA, announced today that Corey Heim, 21-year-old racing prodigy, will compete in the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30. The No. 50 Camry, a third entry for 23XI, is racing at select Cup Series races this year as part of a larger global celebration for the Mobil 1 brand to commemorate its 50th anniversary. The car returns to the track after competing at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March with sportscar racing star Kamui Kobayashi behind the wheel.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given by Mobil 1 to compete with 23XI in Nashville,” said Heim, who is ranked the top Cup Series prospect by FOX Sports. “Through my time with Toyota, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people, including those from Mobil 1. We have seen this season how strong 23XI’s Camrys have been, which makes me even more excited to get behind the wheel in Nashville. I’m putting in the effort to be prepared for this opportunity and cannot wait to get on-track with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota team in a few weeks.”

In 2023, Heim claimed the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season championship and is currently a seven-time winner in the Series. He will make his first Cup Series start at Nashville where in two previous Truck Series starts, he has one top-five finish. Heim’s consistency has been impressive since joining the Truck Series full-time in 2023, earning top-10 finishes in 27 of his 30 starts in the Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. The Toyota Development Driver has also delivered in select starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing, including leading the most laps in team history before finishing fourth at Richmond Raceway in March. While the race at COTA featured the motorsports legacy of Mobil 1 with a world-renowned driver in the No. 50, the race in Nashville highlights the Mobil 1 brand’s commitment to continue growing that legacy and being ready for what’s next.

“This year has been off to an incredible start as we continue to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary with strong racing talent like Corey Heim,” explains Rob Shearer, Director of Global Sponsorships and Marketing Services, on behalf of Mobil 1. “He continues to prove himself on track as he grows with his career and proves his commitment to the love of racing. Nashville is such a great market for the brand, and we are proud to partner with 23XI Racing for another event for the No. 50 Toyota. Drivers and racing fans know that quality products can help them and their team get the most out of their engine, and we are proud to add another driver to our motorsports legacy in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Heim holds a NASCAR Cup reserve driver position with both 23XI Racing and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and was called into action to substitute for Erik Jones last month. While Heim will be racing the No. 50 Toyota at Nashville, fans can expect to see the No. 50 – a nod to Mobil 1 and its 50-year heritage – competing at three total events this season. Together with 23XI and TRD USA, Mobil 1 will continue to bring fans a season filled with memorable races and experiences to further deepen its commitment and relationship to the sport.

“We are excited for Corey to join the 23XI team in Nashville as he helps us celebrate our partners at Mobil 1 and its 50th anniversary,” shares Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. “Corey is undoubtedly an up-and-coming star, and we look forward to working with him as he prepares to race at Nashville. Mobil 1 has a history of working with some of the best young talent in racing, and I can’t think of a better person than Corey to drive the No. 50 Toyota at Nashville.”

“Our partnership with Mobil 1 continues to grow as we near two decades of collaboration,” adds Tyler Gibbs, general manager, TRD USA. “We are thrilled this relationship is giving Corey the opportunity to compete for 23XI Racing in Nashville. Throughout his time as a Toyota Development Driver, Corey has continued to grow as a driver in both the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series as he pursues excellence in his race craft with diligent work in the simulator, film study and through his training sessions at the Toyota Performance Center. He has truly earned this opportunity with Mobil 1 and 23XI, and we look forward to watching him compete against the top drivers in the sport.”

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America (more than 49,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 65 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 47 million cars and trucks in North America at the company’s 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.2 million in the U.S.) in 2023, of which more than one quarter were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry. In 2023, both Wallace and Reddick earned spots in the NASCAR Playoffs. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.