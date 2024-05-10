Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway – Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Settled In: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST, which will continue with Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Massey arrived at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 40 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the ninth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. return to serve as the co-primary marketing partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 147-lap race on Friday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Mason Massey Truck Series Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will mark Massey’s first Truck Series start at the 1.33-mile South Carolina oval.

However, Massey does own four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, DGM Racing and Rick Ware Racing, respectively.

In 2021, Massey delivered his Xfinity-track best finish of 18th after starting 26th in the Sport Clips | VFW Help A Hero 200 for Rick Ware Racing.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Darlington, Massey has 22 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.5.

Kansas Speedway | Heartland of America 200 Race Recap: In the eighth race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in the Midwest.

After encountering a mechanical issue late in practice, the Young’s Motorsports team forfeited their qualifying attempt to make the necessary repairs for the race. From his 33rd-place starting position, Massey blasted his way through the field and continuously made gains throughout the 134-lap to find himself contending for a top-20 finish.

Following his final pit stop under green flag conditions, Massey was able to maneuver some of the fastest laps on the track but unfortunately ran out of laps to surge inside the top 20 and settled for 21st at the checkered flag.

In 2024, Massey has delivered one top-15, three top-20s, and five top-21 finishes, highlighted by a career-best outing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where he steered the team’s flagship truck to an 11th-place finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 15th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.”

The organization posted a team-best 10th-place finish at the track on May 12, 2023, with Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel in the 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 25.1 in 14 Darlington Raceway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 484 starts from 63 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is one of the coolest, most challenging tracks we go to. I’ve always felt like I get around there pretty well, but racing a truck there will be a new challenge.

“We’ve had a pretty solid few weeks as a team, and we’re hoping to just keep building on this momentum!”

Race Information:

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. The one-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 10, from 3:05 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows practice, beginning at 3:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 19th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

Throwback Alert: Traditionally, the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway has served as the official “NASCAR Throwback” weekend allowing teams to flaunt their favorite “throwback” paint scheme from all forms of Motorsports.

This year, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman Jr. have chosen the famed “Mellow Yellow” paint scheme driven by Kyle Petty during the 1993 NASCAR Cup Series season for SABCO Racing.

Ironically, Petty, the son of seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty, boasted the popular neon green and red colors aboard the No. 42 Pontiac Grand Prix for the 30-race season, which included a win at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

Honeyman is in his rookie season aboard the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.

All-Aboard!: For the 11th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 147-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects.

Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.33-mile speedway, one of the most unique tracks on the Xfinity Series tour.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Darlington, Honeyman has 18 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 22.8.

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway | BetRivers 200 Race Recap: In the 10th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish at the Monster Mile.

After starting his No. 42 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. from the 28th position, Honeyman utilized patience and good adjustments from crew chief Andrew Abbott to make a steady climb through the field.

With his sights set on a top-20 finish, a chaotic restart in overtime kept Honeyman at bay, but the rookie Xfinity Series driver did capture a respectable 21st-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 108th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 107 races, he has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 11th race will be his sixth tango in the Palmetto State as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway.

Nevertheless, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 14 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at historical South Carolina race track.

The organization posted a team-best 10th-place finish at the track on May 12, 2023, with Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel in the 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 25.1 in 14 Darlington Raceway Truck Series starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged 10 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.8 and an average finish of 20.7.

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington Raceway: “I’m excited to head to Darlington Raceway after a weekend off. It was not fun being off this past weekend, but I am ready to get back at it at the track called Too Tough To Tame.

“For it being a throwback race, I’m even more excited to be representing Kyle Petty and this special paint scheme with my Young’s Motorsports team.”

Race Information:

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the 11th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., May 10, 2024, from 5:05 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., May 11, 2024, shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).