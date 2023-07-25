7 content marketing trends that will increase your traffic

Content marketing is one of the many marketing features that fall under the influence of trends and Google algorithms propositions. Therefore, keeping up with emerging trends is requisite for being ahead of the competition. Therefore, in further text, web development Chicago experts will discuss the popular trends in content marketing that are currently actual and should be considered.

Content marketing, like most other marketing strategies, suffers from the influence of novelties, internet development, customer preferences, and business needs. Improving and adjusting content marketing strategy to meet these needs can be challenging especially if we know that traffic, and therefore conversion, significantly depends on marketing.

Content marketing is ever-changing and the markets must stay up-to-date with these alternatives otherwise their entire marketing strategy will suffer as also their e-commerce.

Here are the 2023 content marketing trends that can boost your traffic:

Helpful content

Users always appreciated and favored useful content. However, 2023 seems to have raised the value of helpful content even more. Offering users quality content that answers their queries and provides information about how they can attain their goals is imperative in today’s content marketing.

Therefore, creating content with catchy headlines without real value for readers but generic or plagiarism is inadmissible. Delivering quality content requires in-depth research and offering comprehensive and true information. On the other hand, to provide relevant content you must know your target audience, and understand what they are interested in and how they resonate with certain topics. Only by knowing your audience you can create, and should, the content that is specially tailored for them.

Quality content is also one that will be shared in different channels, linked, and recommended to others which greatly donates to traffic.

At the same time, today’s users have become more demanding so providing them with quality content has become more challenging, however taking some time for creating such content will be rewarding with increased visitors engagement and raised traffic.

Refreshing old content

One of the 2023 content marketing trends is refreshing outdated content. This considers investing in existing content you created years ago but that is still relevant. This requires digging and looking for old content and finding topics that are still current and can be used. Improving and refreshing old content with new approaches and updating with more recent information will not only save old content from wasting but will require less time and energy than creating a completely new one. Additionally, old content can inspire you or be a starting point in creating new content.

Short-form content with video

Video content has become a popular and powerful type of content in marketing. However, you can use the text content material and add it to the video program to enhance these marketing tools. Joining video and short-form content such as quotes or most interesting pieces of paragraphs is a superior way to engage visitors, provoke conversation, or for promoting more comprehensive content, videos, podcast, or other content types.

Enhance your content with interactive elements

Content in 2023 covers more than just relevant and useful content. It is now about making the content more attractive and engaging by adding interactive elements. The popular ways for making content more interactive are by implementing quizzes, puzzles, and surveys. This way not only engages visitors to content but also encourages readers to participate while it provides you valuable information about them as your target audience. Crafting interactive content should donate fun and surprising effect to the content, which users nowadays finds interesting, creative, engaging, and shareable.

Craft the content considering the entire sales funnel

In 2023 content must cover the entire sales funnel from creating awareness to conversion. Each stage of the sales funnel should be covered with adequate content tailored for your audience. This means creating content that will attract new users, make them engaged, and encourage them to take desirable action.

For crafting such content, you should consider specific keywords for each stage of a funnel. This usually means determining the basic keywords for the top of the funnel and identifying specific keywords for the mid and bottom of the funnel. For this part of the funnel, you can use reviews, case studies, or cover some particular niche topics. For the bottom of the funnel, you should impart more sale-focused and call-to-action keywords.

Keep in mind social media and influencers

Social media and influencers have become significant parts of marketing in 2023. Therefore, they become part of content marketing as well. Twitter, Instagram Tick Tock, and Youtube are some of the social media platforms where you can publish your content. Not using social media channels as an advantage is a serious failure in content marketing. On the other hand, using social media efficiently and integrating them into a content marketing strategy is a proficient way for increasing traffic. This also applies to using social media influencers. As the name itself suggests, they have a great impact and influence on the audience. Use your content and convert it and implement it in social media forms, and use influencers’ way they communicate with an audience. Accomplishing this task will get you a powerful magnet for reaching new people and driving them to your website.

Add a personal touch to your content

The trend in 2023 is having a human touch in content instead of generated and robot-sounding content. Having a personal approach and considering individual perspectives became an important part of the content as these help people to connect with the content on a personal level. Additional steps that will ensure better visitor engagement are responding to the comments, and reviews, and answering the questions of visitors about the topic and its particularities promptly. The human side of the content provides people with a sense of brand empathy, consideration for their customers, and understanding, which readers appreciate and consequently leads to great engagement.

Final Thoughts

Keeping your content marketing effective requires implementing current trends and tools. Content marketing is still and will stay in the future as the most effective and successful strategy for increasing traffic and engagement in websites.